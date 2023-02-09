The six favourites for Leeds United job as Whites search for Jesse Marsch’s replacement
A look at the latest runners and riders for the Leeds United job after the sacking of Jesse Marsch.
Leeds United’s search for a new manager goes on following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.
Marsch was handed his P45 on Monday after a disappointing first half of the season, and a three-man coaching team have taken charge in the interim. It seems the Whites are in good hands, too, picking up a valuable point away to Manchester United on Wednesday night. In the meantime, the search continues for a new full-time manager, and a number of coaches are being linked.
Leeds are now considering a move for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, and it should be no surprise that the Dutchman is now high in the odds as a result.
Here we go through the bookmakers’ six favourites, starting with the coaches the bookmakers believe are least likely.