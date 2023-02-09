The Whites, under Michael Skubala’s caretaker charge, went 2-0 up against the side in third place in the Premier League, but conceded twice in the second half and came under heavy pressure as Erik Ten Hag’s men looked for a winner that never came.

Skubala spoke of his pride at the determination shown by the players to dig out a point in such difficult circumstances, at such a difficult place, visiting Old Trafford just two days after the sacking of Jesse Marsch and in the midst of a long winless run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the YEP take on a dramatic night on the other side of the Pennines.

Good day

Willy Gnonto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every day is a good day to be Willy Gnonto. So often the main man in attack of late, he struck brilliantly to give the Whites the lead, boosting his already remarkable popularity with the fans. Turning it on against Manchester United, away from home, was just another reminder of just how Premier League ready he is. He had a hand in the second goal and spent most of his evening irritating home players and fans. A job well done, even if his influence waned as the second half progressed.

Michael Skubala

DOUBLE DUTCH - Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag consoling Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk as he goes off with a suspected concussion at Old Trafford. Pic: Getty

What a game in which to make your managerial debut for Leeds United’s senior side. Even if it is the only time he leads the first team, Skubala will never forget it. He was a one-man hive of activity all evening, issuing orders, speaking to players, consulting staff members and making changes. Having worked on shape for just 20 minutes, he evidently communicated his plan clearly and although it didn’t bring a win, the point was enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad day

Luis Sinisterra

Leeds will have everything crossed that the Colombian is not going to spend another significant chunk of time on the sidelines. Injuries have made life difficult since his move to England and the Whites need him for the relegation battle, but they need him at full tilt. He hasn’t got up to speed and stayed there consistently yet.

Pascal Struijk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed a header at one end that could have put Leeds 2-0 up and then blocked a shot at the other with his head, which took him out of the game.

Off-camera moments

Skubala approaching players on the pitch for individual chats when they first arrived at Old Trafford. He rarely stopped communicating with them, or the backroom team, all evening.

Ewan Sharp and Chris Armas greeting former Manchester United colleagues as they emerged to take the players through the warm-up on their Old Trafford return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Robinson on warm-up duty in place of the now departed fitness coach Pierre Barrieu.

Weston McKennie stealing a glance at the Leeds fans as they struck up their song about getting 'into them' while down by the corner flag. The midfielder was making his full debut at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag consoling Pascal Struijk as he made his way towards the tunnel with a suspected concussion.

Armas drawing pictures in a discussion with Skubala as Leeds came under heavy pressure. The American spent a lot of his evening sketching things to show Skubala, who was evidently taking charge on the touchline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Ayling giving some feedback to the Manchester United supporters near the touchline on his flank. They didn’t appear to find whatever he said amusing.

Gnonto laughing off words of home fans next to the away team at full-time.