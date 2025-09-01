The latest transfer talk from Leeds United on transfer deadline day.

It has been all systems go for Leeds United throughout a hectic summer transfer window and the Whites are still hoping to make further additions to Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of tonight’s 7pm deadline.

Since securing a return to the Premier League by landing the Championship title on the final day of last season, ten new signings have arrived at Elland Road at a combined cost of around £100 million. Boosting the defensive ranks was high on the agenda and that led to the additions of Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, James Justin and Sebastiaan Bornauw. Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff arrived to bolster the Whites midfielder, a new goalkeeper was secured in the form of Lyon star Lucas Perri and Lukas Nmecha, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor have all added to the attacking talent in Farke’s squad.

An attacking midfielder is believed to be on a list of Whites targets to transfer deadline day and there have been strong links to Leicester City star Bilal El-Khannouss, who was one of the few positives from a disastrous season for the Foxes last time out. The Morocco international impressed throughout the season but was unable to keep the former Premier League champions in the Premier League and always seemed destined to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Several clubs across the Premier League and Europe have been linked with a move for his signature - and it now appears Bundesliga club Stuttgart have won the race for his services with just hours to go in the summer transfer window. Boosted by the record sale of forward Nick Woltemade to Newcastle United, reports in Germany have now suggested the two clubs are working on the final details of an agreement and El Khannouss is now flying to Stuttgart to undergo a medical and finalise a move to the Bundesliga club.

Whites target set for deadline day move

Christantus Uche was in Getafe's squad to face Sevilla in La Liga despite ongoing speculation of a potential transfer to Wolves. | Getty Images

Leeds have also been linked strongly with a move for Getafe star Christantus Uche after he impressed for the La Liga club during his first season in Spanish football’s top tier last time out.

The twice-capped Nigeria international scored four goals and provided seven assists in 38 appearances in all competition during the campaign and has already provided two goal contributions in the opening three games of the current season. He appeared in Getafe’s 3-0 defeat against Valencia at the weekend amid talk of a possible move to the Premier League and it appeared Wolves were closing in on his signature as recently as last week after lodging a bid for the Whites target.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now claimed it is Crystal Palace that have come to a verbal agreement with Getafe to sign Uche and the La Liga club expect the deal to be formally completed ahead of tonight’s deadline.

