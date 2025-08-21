The Leeds United transfer rumours are starting to heat up as the club looks to build on winning the first game of the Premier League season.

Leeds United will be hoping to make further additions to the side that secured all three points against Everton on Monday and with not long to go until the window closes, the transfer battles are beginning to heat up.

Many top teams are competing for the same players, and someone who has long been linked with a move to Elland Road is Bilal El Khannouss. But it now seems as though other top teams are stealing a march on that deal to leave Leeds empty-handed in their pursuit of the Leicester City attacking midfielder.

The 21-year-old is now being eyed by Ligue 1 side Marseille, who are coached by former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, according to La Tribune.

This is a blow to Daniel Farke as he looks to add more firepower to his attack and has already missed out on a key forward target to Marseille this summer after Igor Paixao chose the French side over a move to Leeds.

Despite Marseille’s interest, however, Leeds’ Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are in pole position to sign El Khannouss as they look to find a replacement for their outgoing FA Cup-winning here Eberechi Eze, who looks set for a move to title-chasing Arsenal.

Another player Leeds have been linked to this summer has been Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte but he is being eyed by De Zerbi’s side as well.

Leeds target Premier League title winner to bolster defence

Farke has set his sights on recruiting Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning full-back from last season, Kostas Tsimikas, according to CaughtOffside.

The Greek international looks set for a move elsewhere after Arne Slot’s side recruited Milos Kerkez in a big-money move from Premier League rivals Bournemouth earlier in the transfer window.

The reports suggest that Leeds have a strong interest in Tsimikas, who is also attracting interest from a number of clubs, including Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

The outlet says they’ve been told that the 29-year-old hasn’t made his final decision yet and wants to choose a club where he can play regularly. A move to Leeds would tick those boxes but the player would reportedly rather choose a club who are playing in European competition this season.

