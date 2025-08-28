The latest Leeds United transfer rumours as they look to finalise their summer business.

The transfer window is heading into its final days and there is a chance for Leeds to renew their interest in a La Liga talent after a potential move to Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers fell through.

It has been reported all summer that Daniel Farke and the club have been interested in Christantus Uche from Getafe and there was even talk that the Whites would be willing to activate his release clause to secure his signature.

It is not known if the release clause is still active but Wolves, who were in pole position to land Uche, have had talks break down over the move and that opens the door for Leeds to land their man in the closing days of the window.

Reporter Eduardo Burgos from the Spanish outlet Diario AS, has revealed that there are several clubs, including Leeds, that are interested in the Nigerian international.

Posting on X, he said: “The transfer of Uche to Wolves has stalled. The player, via agents, is blocking the move… for now. Other clubs enter the scene: Nice, Crystal Palace, Leeds, and Milan. Others may fall into place.”

The 22-year-old is a capable forward player and already has a goal and an assist in two La Liga games this season, so he would come into the Leeds side sharp and ready if he were to make the move to Elland Road.

Largie Ramazani has struggled for starts at Leeds United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Ramazani speaks as his loan move to Valencia is set to be confirmed

Largie Ramazani appears set to join La Liga side Valencia, with reports suggesting he is undergoing his medical today. This follows his recent arrival at a hotel in the country, where he was spotted by the Spanish press.

The winger has not featured much as Farke prefers other options in attack and Ramazani was left out of the squad for last weekend’s trip to Arsenal.

In a video posted on X, Ramazani responds “yeah” to a question about whether he is happy about the potential move to Valencia.

And Spanish outlet AS has published further quotes from the player ahead of the transfer. They report he said: “I'm very happy to be here and to be playing in La Liga again. I've spoken with [manager, Carlos] Corberán. I'm physically fit to play now.”

If all goes to plan, the move should be made official by the two clubs soon.