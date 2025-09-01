It has been a record breaking summer transfer window across the Premier League.

Leeds United have enjoyed a hectic summer transfer window that has laid the foundations for what has been a solid return to the Premier League.

After securing the Championship title on the final day of last season, the Whites wasted little time in adding to their squad during the months that have followed as they prepared to take on the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and reigning champions Liverpool in the top flight. The likes of Anton Stach, Lucas Perri and Noah Okafor have all moved to Elland Road as the Whites have paid around £100 million in transfer fees during what has been a record-breaking summer transfer window across the Premier League.

There have also been several departures from the club with the likes of Rasmus Kristensen, Sam Greenwood, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford heading for pastures new in one of the most active transfer windows witnessed in recent seasons. Leeds are far from the only club that have enjoyed a hectic summer - and with just hours to go before the summer transfer window officially comes to a close, several big money deals are believed to be in the works.

But which deals have been completed throughout the summer across the Premier League?

Every Premier League summer transfer window deal

Martin Zubimendi has signed for Arsenal. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal transfers

In

Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea, £5m, Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad, £51m, Christian Norgaard - Brentford, £15m, Noni Madueke - Chelsea, £52m, Cristhian Mosquera - Valencia, £13m, Viktor Gyokeres - Sporting, £63.5m, Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace, £67.5m

Out

Jorginho - Flamengo, free, Kieran Tierney - Celtic, free, Nuno Taveres - Lazio, £4.3m, Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, undisclosed, Takehiro Tomiyasu - released, Thomas Partey - released, Ismeal Kabia - Shrewsbury, loan

Aston Villa transfers

In

Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa, undisclosed, Zepiqueno Redmond - Feyenoord, free, Marco Bizot - Brest, undisclosed, Modou Keba Cisse - LASK, undisclosed, Evann Guessand - Nice, £28m

Out

Modou Keba Cisse - LASK, loan, Enzo Barrenechea - Benfica, loan, Robin Olsen - released, Rico Richards - Port Vale, undisclosed, Josh Feeney - Huddersfield, loan, Kaine Kesler Hayden - Coventry, £3.5m, Philippe Coutinho - Vasco de Gama, undisclosed, Kortney Hause - released, Oliwier Zych - Rakow Czestochowa, loan, Kosta Nedeljkovic - RB Leipzig, loan, Louie Barry - Sheffield United, loan, Joe Gauci - Port Vale, loan, Jacob Ramsey - Newcastle, £43m, Lewis Dobbin - Preston, loan, Alex Moreno - Girona, undisclosed

Bournemouth transfers

In

Bafode Diakite - Lille - £35m, Djordje Petrovic - Chelsea, £25m, Adrien Truffert - Rennes, £14.4m, Ben Doak - Liverpool, £25m, Amine Adli - Bayer Leverkusen, £25m

Out

Illia Zabarnyi - PSG, £54.5m, Milos Kerkez - Liverpool, £40m, Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid, £50m, Jaidon Anthony - Burnley, £10m, Mark Travers - Everton, £4m, Daniel Jebbison - Preston, loan, Max Aarons - Rangers, loan, Joe Rothwell - Rangers, undisclosed, Neto - Botafogo, undisclosed, Dango Ouattara - Brentford, £42m, Alex Paulsen - Lechia Gdansk, loan

Brentford transfers

In

Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, £14m, Romelle Donovan - Birmingham, undisclosed, Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool, £18m, Antoni Milambo - Feyenoord, £18.8m, Jordan Henderson - Ajax, free, Dango Ouattara - Bournemouth, £42m

Out

Bryan Mbeumo - Manchester United, £71m, Christian Norgaard - Arsenal, £15m, Mark Flekken - Bayer Leverkusen, £11m, Ben Mee - released, Tony Yogane - Dundee, loan, Mads Roerslev - Southampton, undisclosed

Brighton transfers

In

Maxim De Cuyper - Club Brugge, £17.3m, Olivier Boscagli - PSV Eindhoven, free, Diego Coppola - Hellas Verona, £9m, Tom Watson - Sunderland, £10m, Yoon Doyoung - Daejeon Hana Citizen, undisclosed, Charalampos Kostoulas - Olympiacos, £31.4m, Nils Ramming - Eintracht Frankfurt, £725k

Out

Evan Ferguson - Roma, loan, Simon Adingra - Sunderland, £20.5m, Joao Pedro - Chelsea, £60m, Pervis Estupinan - AC Milan, £17.4m, James Beadle - Birmingham, loan, Valentin Barco - Strasbourg, undisclosed, Odel Offiah - Preston, £1.5m, Ibrahim Osman - Auxerre, loan, Mark O'Mahony - Reading, loan, Amario Cozier-Duberry - Bolton, loan, Kjell Scherpen - Union Saint-Gilloise, undisclosed, Eiran Cashin - Birmingham, loan, Kamari Doyle - Reading, loan, Malick Yalcouye - Swansea, loan, Abdallah Sima - Lens, £4m

Burnley transfers

In

Kyle Walker - Manchester City, £5m, Loum Tchaouna - Lazio, £12m, Axel Tuanzebe - Ipswich, free, Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord, undisclosed, Bashir Humphreys - Chelsea, £10m, Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth, £8m, Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP, £8.5m, Zian Flemming - Millwall, £7m, Max Weiss - Karlsruher, £4.2m, Jacob Bruun Larsen - Stuttgart, undisclosed, Lesley Ugochukwu - Chelsea, undisclosed, Martin Dubravka - Newcastle, undisclosed, Armando Broja - Chelsea, undisclosed

Out

James Trafford - Man City, £31m, Josh Brownhill - released, Nathan Redmond - released, Jonjo Shelvey - released, CJ Egan-Riley - Marseille, free, Andreas Hountondji - St. Pauli, loan, Han-Noah Massengo - Augsburg, undisclosed, Joe Westley - Dundee, undisclosed, Luca Koleosho - Espanyol, loan

Chelsea transfers

In

Jamie Gittens - Dortmund, £51.5m, Joao Pedro - Brighton, £60m, Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m, Jorrel Hato - Ajax, £38.5m, Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29m, Dario Essugo - Sporting, £18.5m, Mamadou Sarr - RC Strasbourg, £12m, Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle, £17.3m, Alejandro Garnacho - Man Utd, £40m

Out

Kendry Paez - Strasbourg, loan, Djordje Petrovic - Bournemouth, £25m, Bashir Humphreys - Burnley, £10m, Dylan Williams - Burton, undisclosed, Marcus Bettinelli - Man City, undisclosed, Kepa Arrizabalga - Arsenal, £5m, Teddy Sharman-Lowe - Bolton, loan, Mathis Amougou - Strasbourg, undisclosed, Zak Sturge - Millwall, undisclosed, Noni Madueke - Arsenal, £52m, Caleb Wiley - Watford, loan, Mike Penders - RC Strasbourg, loan, Joao Felix - Al Nassr, £43.7m, Ishe Samuels-Smith - Strasbourg, £6.9m, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Everton, £29m, Mamadou Sarr - Strasbourg, loan, Leo Castledine - Huddersfield, loan, Lesley Ugochukwu - Burnley, £23m, Marc Guiu - Sunderland, loan, Armando Broja - Burnley, £20m, Renato Veiga - Villarreal, £26m, Carney Chukwuemeka - Borussia Dortmund, £24m, Aaron Anselmino - Borussia Dortmund, loan, Alfie Gilchrist - West Brom, £1.2m, Brodi Hughes - AFC Wimbledon, loan, Christopher Nkunku - AC Milan, £36m

Crystal Palace transfers

In

Walter Benitez - PSV Eindhoven, free, Borna Sosa - Ajax, £3m, Yeremy Pino - Villarreal, £26m

Out

Eberechi Eze - Arsenal, £67.5m, Rob Holding - Colorado Rapids, free, Joel Ward - released, Jeffrey Schlupp - Norwich, free, Louie Moulden - released, Owen Goodman - Huddersfield, loan, Joe Whitworth - Exeter, loan, Danny Imray - Blackpool, loan, David Ozoh - Derby, loan, Malcolm Ebiowei - Blackpool, undisclosed, Matheus Franca - Vasco da Gama, loan

Everton transfers

In

Charly Alcaraz - Flamengo, £12m, Thierno Barry - Villarreal, £27m, Mark Travers - Bournemouth, £4m, Adam Aznou - Bayern Munich, £10m, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Everton, £29m, Jack Grealish - Man City, loan, Tom King - Wolves, undisclosed, Tyler Dibling - Southampton, £42m

Out

Neal Maupay - Marseille, undisclosed, Jenson Metcalfe - Bradford, undisclosed, Matthew Apter - Cardiff, free, Asmir Begovic - Leicester, free, Luke Butterfield - Chesterfield, free, Mason Holgate Al-Gharafa, free, Zan-Luk Leban - NK Celje, free, Joao Virginia - Sporting CP, free, Ashley Young - Ipswich, free, Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Leeds, free, Billy Crellin - released, Abdoulaye Doucoure - released

Fulham transfers

In

Benjamin Lecomte - Montpellier, undisclosed

Out

Andreas Pereira - Palmeiras, £8.7m, Carlos Vinicius - released, Willian - released, Luca Ashby-Hammond - released, Callum Osmand - Celtic, released, Steven Benda - Millwall, loan, Harvey Araujo - Colchester, loan

Leeds transfers

In

Anton Stach - Hoffenheim, £17.4m, Sebastiaan Bornauw - Wolfsburg, £5.1m, Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, free, Jaka Bijol - Udinese, £15m, Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille, £10m, Sean Longstaff - Newcastle, £12m, Lucas Perri - Lyon, £15.6m, Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton, free, Noah Okafor - AC Milan, £18m, James Justin - Leicester, £10m

Out

Josuha Guilavogui - released, Joe Snowdon - Swindon, free, Junior Firpo - released, Max Wober - Werder Bremen, loan, Mateo Joseph - Mallorca, loan, Patrick Bamford - released, Sam Greenwood - Pogon Szczecin, undisclosed

Liverpool transfers

In

Milos Kerkez - Bournemouth, £40m, Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen, £116m, Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen, £29.5m, Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia, £29m, Hugo Ekitike - Eintracht Frankfurt, £79m, Armin Pecsi - Puskas Akademia, £1.5m, Freddie Woodman - Preston, free, Giovanni Leoni - Parma, £26m

Out

Darwin Nunez - Al Hilal, £56.6m, Trent Alexander-Arnold - Real Madrid, £10m, Caoimhin Kelleher - Brentford, £18m, Jarell Quansah - Bayer Leverkusen, £35m, Luis Diaz - Bayern Munich, £65m, Tyler Morton - Lyon, £15m, Nat Phillips - West Brom, £3m, Ben Doak - Liverpool, £25m, Vitezslav Jaros - Ajax, loan, Owen Beck - Derby, loan, Luca Stephenson - Dundee United, loan, Lewis Koumas - Birmingham City, loan

Manchester City transfers

In

Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan, £46.3m, Rayan Ait Nouri - Wolves, £36m, Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea, undisclosed, Rayan Cherki - Lyon, £34m, Sverre Nypan - Rosenborg, £12.5m, James Trafford - Man City, £31m

Out

Kevin De Bruyne - released, Napoli, Jacob Wright - Norwich, undisclosed, Scott Carson - released, Kyle Walker - Burnley, £5m, Divin Mubama - Stoke City, loan, Maximo Perrone - Como, loan, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey - Celtic, loan, Vitor Reis - Girona, loan, Max Alleyne - Watford, loan, Jack Grealish - Everton, loan, James McAtee - Nottingham Forest, £30m, Claudio Echeverri - Bayer Leverkusen, loan, Callum Doyle - Wrexham, £8m

Manchester United transfers

In

Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford, £71m, Matheus Cunha - Wolves, £62.5m, Diego Leon - Cerro Porteno, £7m, Benjamin Sesko - RB Leipzig - £73.7m

Out

Alejandro Garnacho - Chelsea, £40m, Christian Eriksen - released, Jonny Evans - released, Victor Lindelof - released, Elyh Harrison - Shrewsbury, loan, Marcus Rashford - Barcelona, loan, Radek Vitek - Bristol City, loan, Ethan Wheatley - Northampton Town, loan, Jack Moorhouse - Leyton Orient, loan, Toby Collyer - West Brom, loan

Newcastle United transfers

In

Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest, £55m, Antonio Cordero - Malaga, free, Aaron Ramsdale - Southampton, loan, Malick Thiaw - AC Milan, £34.3m, Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa, £43m, Nick Woltemade - Stuttgart, £69m

Out

Lloyd Kelly - Juventus, £20m, Jamal Lewis - released, Callum Wilson - West Ham, free, Sean Longstaff - Leeds, £12m, Martin Dubravka - Burnley, undisclosed, Odysseas Vlachodimos - Sevilla, loan, Matt Targett - Middlesbrough, loan

Nottingham Forest transfers

In

Dan Ndoye - Bologna, £34m, Igor Jesus - Botafogo, £10m, Cherif Yaya - Rio Ave, undisclosed, Jair Cunha - Botafogo, undisclosed, Angus Gunn - Norwich, free, Omari Hutchinson - Ipswich, £37.5m, James McAtee - Man City, £30m, Arnaud Kalimuendo - Rennes, £25m, Douglas Luiz - Juventus, loan with obligation to buy, Nicolo Savona - Juventus, £11.25m

Out

Anthony Elanga - Newcastle, £55m, Harry Toffolo - released, Jack Perkins - Northampton, undisclosed, Andrew Omobamidele - Strasbourg, undisclosed, Tyler Bindon - Sheffield United, loan, Ramon Sosa - Palmeiras, undisclosed, Ben Perry - Colchester, undisclosed, Lewis O'Brien - Wrexham, undisclosed, Matt Turner - Lyon, £6.5m, Emmanuel Dennis - contract mutually terminated

Sunderland transfers

In

Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen, £17.3m, Simon Adingra - Brighton, £20.5m, Habib Diarra - Strasbourg, £30m, Enzo Le Fee - Roma, £20m, Noah Sadiki - Union Saint-Gilloise, £17.5m, Reinildo Mandava - Atletico Madrid, free, Chemsdine Talbi - Club Brugge, £19m, Robin Roefs - NEC Nijmegen, £11.5m, Marc Guiu - Chelsea, loan, Omar Alderete - Getafe, undisclosed

Out

Tommy Watson - Brighton, £10m, Jobe Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund, £32m, Nathan Bishop - AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed, Adil Aouchiche - Aberdeen, loan

Tottenham transfers

In

Kevin Danso - RC Lens, £20.9m, Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split, £9.5m, Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich, £29.9m, Kota Takai - Kawasaki Frontale, £5m, Mohammed Kudus - West Ham, £55m, Joao Palhinha - Bayern Munich, loan, Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig, £51m

Out

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Marseille, £17m, Mikey Moore - Rangers, loan, Fraser Forster - released, Sergio Reguilon - released, Alfie Whiteman - released, Damola Ajayi - Doncaster Rovers, loan, Alejo Veliz - Rosario Central, loan, Josh Keeley - Luton, £1m, Alfie Dorrington - Aberdeen, loan, Tyrese Hall - Notts County, loan

West Ham transfers

In

Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice, £35m, El Hadji Malick Diouf - Slavia Prague, £19m, Daniel Cummings - Celtic, free, Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton, free, Callum Wilson - Newcastle, free, Mads Hermansen - Leicester City, £18m, Mateus Fernandes - Southampton, £42m, Soungoutou Magassa - Monaco, £17.3m

Out

Mohammed Kudus - Tottenham, £55m, Edson Alvarez - Fenerbahce, loan, Patrick Kelly - Barnsley, undisclosed, Sean Moore - Shelbourne, undisclosed, Aaron Cresswell - Stoke, free, Vladimir Coufal - Hoffenheim, free, Kamarai Swyer - Northampton, free, Michail Antonio - released, Lukasz Fabianski - released, Danny Ings - Sheffield United, free, Kurt Zouma - released, Michael Forbes - Northampton, loan, Gideon Kodua - Luton, loan, Mason Terry - Braintree, loan

Wolves transfers

In

Fer Lopez - Celta, £21.3m, Jorgen Strand Larsen - Celta Vigo, undisclosed, Jhon Arias - Fluminense, £15m, David Moller Wolfe - AZ Alkmaar, £10m, Ladislav Krejci - Girona, loan

Out

Matheus Cunha - Man Utd, £62.5m, Rayan Ait Nouri - Man City, £36.3m, Goncalo Guedes - Real Sociedad, £5.2m, Nelson Semedo - released, Tommy Doyle - Birmingham, loan, Nasser Djiga - Rangers, loan, Boubacar Traore - Metz, loan, Pablo Sarabia - released, Al-Arabi, Craig Dawson - released, Chem Campbell - Stevenage, free, Chiquinho - Alverca, undisclosed, Tom King - Everton, undisclosed, Fabio Silva, Borussia Dortmund, £22.8m

