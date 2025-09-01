Every deal completed by Leeds United and their Premier League rivals ahead of summer transfer deadline day
Leeds United have enjoyed a hectic summer transfer window that has laid the foundations for what has been a solid return to the Premier League.
After securing the Championship title on the final day of last season, the Whites wasted little time in adding to their squad during the months that have followed as they prepared to take on the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and reigning champions Liverpool in the top flight. The likes of Anton Stach, Lucas Perri and Noah Okafor have all moved to Elland Road as the Whites have paid around £100 million in transfer fees during what has been a record-breaking summer transfer window across the Premier League.
There have also been several departures from the club with the likes of Rasmus Kristensen, Sam Greenwood, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford heading for pastures new in one of the most active transfer windows witnessed in recent seasons. Leeds are far from the only club that have enjoyed a hectic summer - and with just hours to go before the summer transfer window officially comes to a close, several big money deals are believed to be in the works.
But which deals have been completed throughout the summer across the Premier League?
Every Premier League summer transfer window deal
Arsenal transfers
In
Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea, £5m, Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad, £51m, Christian Norgaard - Brentford, £15m, Noni Madueke - Chelsea, £52m, Cristhian Mosquera - Valencia, £13m, Viktor Gyokeres - Sporting, £63.5m, Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace, £67.5m
Out
Jorginho - Flamengo, free, Kieran Tierney - Celtic, free, Nuno Taveres - Lazio, £4.3m, Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, undisclosed, Takehiro Tomiyasu - released, Thomas Partey - released, Ismeal Kabia - Shrewsbury, loan
Aston Villa transfers
In
Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa, undisclosed, Zepiqueno Redmond - Feyenoord, free, Marco Bizot - Brest, undisclosed, Modou Keba Cisse - LASK, undisclosed, Evann Guessand - Nice, £28m
Out
Modou Keba Cisse - LASK, loan, Enzo Barrenechea - Benfica, loan, Robin Olsen - released, Rico Richards - Port Vale, undisclosed, Josh Feeney - Huddersfield, loan, Kaine Kesler Hayden - Coventry, £3.5m, Philippe Coutinho - Vasco de Gama, undisclosed, Kortney Hause - released, Oliwier Zych - Rakow Czestochowa, loan, Kosta Nedeljkovic - RB Leipzig, loan, Louie Barry - Sheffield United, loan, Joe Gauci - Port Vale, loan, Jacob Ramsey - Newcastle, £43m, Lewis Dobbin - Preston, loan, Alex Moreno - Girona, undisclosed
Bournemouth transfers
In
Bafode Diakite - Lille - £35m, Djordje Petrovic - Chelsea, £25m, Adrien Truffert - Rennes, £14.4m, Ben Doak - Liverpool, £25m, Amine Adli - Bayer Leverkusen, £25m
Out
Illia Zabarnyi - PSG, £54.5m, Milos Kerkez - Liverpool, £40m, Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid, £50m, Jaidon Anthony - Burnley, £10m, Mark Travers - Everton, £4m, Daniel Jebbison - Preston, loan, Max Aarons - Rangers, loan, Joe Rothwell - Rangers, undisclosed, Neto - Botafogo, undisclosed, Dango Ouattara - Brentford, £42m, Alex Paulsen - Lechia Gdansk, loan
Brentford transfers
In
Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, £14m, Romelle Donovan - Birmingham, undisclosed, Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool, £18m, Antoni Milambo - Feyenoord, £18.8m, Jordan Henderson - Ajax, free, Dango Ouattara - Bournemouth, £42m
Out
Bryan Mbeumo - Manchester United, £71m, Christian Norgaard - Arsenal, £15m, Mark Flekken - Bayer Leverkusen, £11m, Ben Mee - released, Tony Yogane - Dundee, loan, Mads Roerslev - Southampton, undisclosed
Brighton transfers
In
Maxim De Cuyper - Club Brugge, £17.3m, Olivier Boscagli - PSV Eindhoven, free, Diego Coppola - Hellas Verona, £9m, Tom Watson - Sunderland, £10m, Yoon Doyoung - Daejeon Hana Citizen, undisclosed, Charalampos Kostoulas - Olympiacos, £31.4m, Nils Ramming - Eintracht Frankfurt, £725k
Out
Evan Ferguson - Roma, loan, Simon Adingra - Sunderland, £20.5m, Joao Pedro - Chelsea, £60m, Pervis Estupinan - AC Milan, £17.4m, James Beadle - Birmingham, loan, Valentin Barco - Strasbourg, undisclosed, Odel Offiah - Preston, £1.5m, Ibrahim Osman - Auxerre, loan, Mark O'Mahony - Reading, loan, Amario Cozier-Duberry - Bolton, loan, Kjell Scherpen - Union Saint-Gilloise, undisclosed, Eiran Cashin - Birmingham, loan, Kamari Doyle - Reading, loan, Malick Yalcouye - Swansea, loan, Abdallah Sima - Lens, £4m
Burnley transfers
In
Kyle Walker - Manchester City, £5m, Loum Tchaouna - Lazio, £12m, Axel Tuanzebe - Ipswich, free, Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord, undisclosed, Bashir Humphreys - Chelsea, £10m, Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth, £8m, Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP, £8.5m, Zian Flemming - Millwall, £7m, Max Weiss - Karlsruher, £4.2m, Jacob Bruun Larsen - Stuttgart, undisclosed, Lesley Ugochukwu - Chelsea, undisclosed, Martin Dubravka - Newcastle, undisclosed, Armando Broja - Chelsea, undisclosed
Out
James Trafford - Man City, £31m, Josh Brownhill - released, Nathan Redmond - released, Jonjo Shelvey - released, CJ Egan-Riley - Marseille, free, Andreas Hountondji - St. Pauli, loan, Han-Noah Massengo - Augsburg, undisclosed, Joe Westley - Dundee, undisclosed, Luca Koleosho - Espanyol, loan
Chelsea transfers
In
Jamie Gittens - Dortmund, £51.5m, Joao Pedro - Brighton, £60m, Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m, Jorrel Hato - Ajax, £38.5m, Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29m, Dario Essugo - Sporting, £18.5m, Mamadou Sarr - RC Strasbourg, £12m, Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle, £17.3m, Alejandro Garnacho - Man Utd, £40m
Out
Kendry Paez - Strasbourg, loan, Djordje Petrovic - Bournemouth, £25m, Bashir Humphreys - Burnley, £10m, Dylan Williams - Burton, undisclosed, Marcus Bettinelli - Man City, undisclosed, Kepa Arrizabalga - Arsenal, £5m, Teddy Sharman-Lowe - Bolton, loan, Mathis Amougou - Strasbourg, undisclosed, Zak Sturge - Millwall, undisclosed, Noni Madueke - Arsenal, £52m, Caleb Wiley - Watford, loan, Mike Penders - RC Strasbourg, loan, Joao Felix - Al Nassr, £43.7m, Ishe Samuels-Smith - Strasbourg, £6.9m, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Everton, £29m, Mamadou Sarr - Strasbourg, loan, Leo Castledine - Huddersfield, loan, Lesley Ugochukwu - Burnley, £23m, Marc Guiu - Sunderland, loan, Armando Broja - Burnley, £20m, Renato Veiga - Villarreal, £26m, Carney Chukwuemeka - Borussia Dortmund, £24m, Aaron Anselmino - Borussia Dortmund, loan, Alfie Gilchrist - West Brom, £1.2m, Brodi Hughes - AFC Wimbledon, loan, Christopher Nkunku - AC Milan, £36m
Crystal Palace transfers
In
Walter Benitez - PSV Eindhoven, free, Borna Sosa - Ajax, £3m, Yeremy Pino - Villarreal, £26m
Out
Eberechi Eze - Arsenal, £67.5m, Rob Holding - Colorado Rapids, free, Joel Ward - released, Jeffrey Schlupp - Norwich, free, Louie Moulden - released, Owen Goodman - Huddersfield, loan, Joe Whitworth - Exeter, loan, Danny Imray - Blackpool, loan, David Ozoh - Derby, loan, Malcolm Ebiowei - Blackpool, undisclosed, Matheus Franca - Vasco da Gama, loan
Everton transfers
In
Charly Alcaraz - Flamengo, £12m, Thierno Barry - Villarreal, £27m, Mark Travers - Bournemouth, £4m, Adam Aznou - Bayern Munich, £10m, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Everton, £29m, Jack Grealish - Man City, loan, Tom King - Wolves, undisclosed, Tyler Dibling - Southampton, £42m
Out
Neal Maupay - Marseille, undisclosed, Jenson Metcalfe - Bradford, undisclosed, Matthew Apter - Cardiff, free, Asmir Begovic - Leicester, free, Luke Butterfield - Chesterfield, free, Mason Holgate Al-Gharafa, free, Zan-Luk Leban - NK Celje, free, Joao Virginia - Sporting CP, free, Ashley Young - Ipswich, free, Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Leeds, free, Billy Crellin - released, Abdoulaye Doucoure - released
Fulham transfers
In
Benjamin Lecomte - Montpellier, undisclosed
Out
Andreas Pereira - Palmeiras, £8.7m, Carlos Vinicius - released, Willian - released, Luca Ashby-Hammond - released, Callum Osmand - Celtic, released, Steven Benda - Millwall, loan, Harvey Araujo - Colchester, loan
Leeds transfers
In
Anton Stach - Hoffenheim, £17.4m, Sebastiaan Bornauw - Wolfsburg, £5.1m, Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, free, Jaka Bijol - Udinese, £15m, Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille, £10m, Sean Longstaff - Newcastle, £12m, Lucas Perri - Lyon, £15.6m, Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton, free, Noah Okafor - AC Milan, £18m, James Justin - Leicester, £10m
Out
Josuha Guilavogui - released, Joe Snowdon - Swindon, free, Junior Firpo - released, Max Wober - Werder Bremen, loan, Mateo Joseph - Mallorca, loan, Patrick Bamford - released, Sam Greenwood - Pogon Szczecin, undisclosed
Liverpool transfers
In
Milos Kerkez - Bournemouth, £40m, Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen, £116m, Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen, £29.5m, Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia, £29m, Hugo Ekitike - Eintracht Frankfurt, £79m, Armin Pecsi - Puskas Akademia, £1.5m, Freddie Woodman - Preston, free, Giovanni Leoni - Parma, £26m
Out
Darwin Nunez - Al Hilal, £56.6m, Trent Alexander-Arnold - Real Madrid, £10m, Caoimhin Kelleher - Brentford, £18m, Jarell Quansah - Bayer Leverkusen, £35m, Luis Diaz - Bayern Munich, £65m, Tyler Morton - Lyon, £15m, Nat Phillips - West Brom, £3m, Ben Doak - Liverpool, £25m, Vitezslav Jaros - Ajax, loan, Owen Beck - Derby, loan, Luca Stephenson - Dundee United, loan, Lewis Koumas - Birmingham City, loan
Manchester City transfers
In
Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan, £46.3m, Rayan Ait Nouri - Wolves, £36m, Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea, undisclosed, Rayan Cherki - Lyon, £34m, Sverre Nypan - Rosenborg, £12.5m, James Trafford - Man City, £31m
Out
Kevin De Bruyne - released, Napoli, Jacob Wright - Norwich, undisclosed, Scott Carson - released, Kyle Walker - Burnley, £5m, Divin Mubama - Stoke City, loan, Maximo Perrone - Como, loan, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey - Celtic, loan, Vitor Reis - Girona, loan, Max Alleyne - Watford, loan, Jack Grealish - Everton, loan, James McAtee - Nottingham Forest, £30m, Claudio Echeverri - Bayer Leverkusen, loan, Callum Doyle - Wrexham, £8m
Manchester United transfers
In
Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford, £71m, Matheus Cunha - Wolves, £62.5m, Diego Leon - Cerro Porteno, £7m, Benjamin Sesko - RB Leipzig - £73.7m
Out
Alejandro Garnacho - Chelsea, £40m, Christian Eriksen - released, Jonny Evans - released, Victor Lindelof - released, Elyh Harrison - Shrewsbury, loan, Marcus Rashford - Barcelona, loan, Radek Vitek - Bristol City, loan, Ethan Wheatley - Northampton Town, loan, Jack Moorhouse - Leyton Orient, loan, Toby Collyer - West Brom, loan
Newcastle United transfers
In
Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest, £55m, Antonio Cordero - Malaga, free, Aaron Ramsdale - Southampton, loan, Malick Thiaw - AC Milan, £34.3m, Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa, £43m, Nick Woltemade - Stuttgart, £69m
Out
Lloyd Kelly - Juventus, £20m, Jamal Lewis - released, Callum Wilson - West Ham, free, Sean Longstaff - Leeds, £12m, Martin Dubravka - Burnley, undisclosed, Odysseas Vlachodimos - Sevilla, loan, Matt Targett - Middlesbrough, loan
Nottingham Forest transfers
In
Dan Ndoye - Bologna, £34m, Igor Jesus - Botafogo, £10m, Cherif Yaya - Rio Ave, undisclosed, Jair Cunha - Botafogo, undisclosed, Angus Gunn - Norwich, free, Omari Hutchinson - Ipswich, £37.5m, James McAtee - Man City, £30m, Arnaud Kalimuendo - Rennes, £25m, Douglas Luiz - Juventus, loan with obligation to buy, Nicolo Savona - Juventus, £11.25m
Out
Anthony Elanga - Newcastle, £55m, Harry Toffolo - released, Jack Perkins - Northampton, undisclosed, Andrew Omobamidele - Strasbourg, undisclosed, Tyler Bindon - Sheffield United, loan, Ramon Sosa - Palmeiras, undisclosed, Ben Perry - Colchester, undisclosed, Lewis O'Brien - Wrexham, undisclosed, Matt Turner - Lyon, £6.5m, Emmanuel Dennis - contract mutually terminated
Sunderland transfers
In
Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen, £17.3m, Simon Adingra - Brighton, £20.5m, Habib Diarra - Strasbourg, £30m, Enzo Le Fee - Roma, £20m, Noah Sadiki - Union Saint-Gilloise, £17.5m, Reinildo Mandava - Atletico Madrid, free, Chemsdine Talbi - Club Brugge, £19m, Robin Roefs - NEC Nijmegen, £11.5m, Marc Guiu - Chelsea, loan, Omar Alderete - Getafe, undisclosed
Out
Tommy Watson - Brighton, £10m, Jobe Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund, £32m, Nathan Bishop - AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed, Adil Aouchiche - Aberdeen, loan
Tottenham transfers
In
Kevin Danso - RC Lens, £20.9m, Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split, £9.5m, Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich, £29.9m, Kota Takai - Kawasaki Frontale, £5m, Mohammed Kudus - West Ham, £55m, Joao Palhinha - Bayern Munich, loan, Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig, £51m
Out
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Marseille, £17m, Mikey Moore - Rangers, loan, Fraser Forster - released, Sergio Reguilon - released, Alfie Whiteman - released, Damola Ajayi - Doncaster Rovers, loan, Alejo Veliz - Rosario Central, loan, Josh Keeley - Luton, £1m, Alfie Dorrington - Aberdeen, loan, Tyrese Hall - Notts County, loan
West Ham transfers
In
Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice, £35m, El Hadji Malick Diouf - Slavia Prague, £19m, Daniel Cummings - Celtic, free, Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton, free, Callum Wilson - Newcastle, free, Mads Hermansen - Leicester City, £18m, Mateus Fernandes - Southampton, £42m, Soungoutou Magassa - Monaco, £17.3m
Out
Mohammed Kudus - Tottenham, £55m, Edson Alvarez - Fenerbahce, loan, Patrick Kelly - Barnsley, undisclosed, Sean Moore - Shelbourne, undisclosed, Aaron Cresswell - Stoke, free, Vladimir Coufal - Hoffenheim, free, Kamarai Swyer - Northampton, free, Michail Antonio - released, Lukasz Fabianski - released, Danny Ings - Sheffield United, free, Kurt Zouma - released, Michael Forbes - Northampton, loan, Gideon Kodua - Luton, loan, Mason Terry - Braintree, loan
Wolves transfers
In
Fer Lopez - Celta, £21.3m, Jorgen Strand Larsen - Celta Vigo, undisclosed, Jhon Arias - Fluminense, £15m, David Moller Wolfe - AZ Alkmaar, £10m, Ladislav Krejci - Girona, loan
Out
Matheus Cunha - Man Utd, £62.5m, Rayan Ait Nouri - Man City, £36.3m, Goncalo Guedes - Real Sociedad, £5.2m, Nelson Semedo - released, Tommy Doyle - Birmingham, loan, Nasser Djiga - Rangers, loan, Boubacar Traore - Metz, loan, Pablo Sarabia - released, Al-Arabi, Craig Dawson - released, Chem Campbell - Stevenage, free, Chiquinho - Alverca, undisclosed, Tom King - Everton, undisclosed, Fabio Silva, Borussia Dortmund, £22.8m
