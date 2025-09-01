All the news from Elland Road surrounding Leeds United’s transfer deadline day.

Transfer deadline day is finally upon us, offering Leeds United the final chance to strengthen their squad until the new year.

Leeds have already made ten signings during the summer transfer window in Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach, Lucas Perri, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and James Justin.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites have also made a solid start to their first season back in the Premier League, Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Newcastle United taking the team’s tally to four points from three games played.

Farke, though, has continually stated the need for more quality attacking additions and warned after Saturday’s draw against the Magpies that things would be difficult for Leeds in their bid for Premier League survival if no further attackers were signed before tonight’s 7pm deadline.

The clock is ticking and, here, we will bring you all of the Leeds transfer news right throughout deadline day in United’s quest to add more firepower to the squad plus any possible outgoings.