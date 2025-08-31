Anton Stach has given his Leeds United vs Newcastle United verdict.

New Whites star Anton Stach has delivered a four-word Leeds United versus Newcastle United with a message for the club’s fans and vow.

Summer signing Stach bagged his fourth appearance for his new club in Saturday evening’s Premier League hosting of the Magpies, lining up alongside Ilia Gruev and Sean Longstaff in a three-man midfield.

Playing as his team’s most advanced midfielder, Stach fired in a few attempts at goal that were either blocked or sent wide as part of a goalless draw against Eddie Howe’s side.

Taking to his Instagram page, Stach issued the four word verdict of “we take the point” and vowed to “go again” after the September international break as he also hailed his club’s support,

Stach wrote: “We take the point. After international break, we go again. Thank you again for the amazing support.”