Leeds United transfers as Meslier claim made and transfer strategy assessed

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as Daniel Farke's men prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been the subject of speculation for a number of months after the French star lost his place in Daniel Farke’s side.

The 25-year-old has been a regular feature in Whites’ sides in recent seasons - but he watched on from the bench throughout the final month of last season as Karl Darlow was handed a starting place and rewarded Farke for his decision by helping his side claim the Championship title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite speculation linking Meslier with a move elsewhere during the summer transfer window, the former Lorient goalkeeper remained at Elland Road and has been an unused substitute for the Whites’ last three Premier League fixtures after he was left out of the matchday squad during the opening fortnight of the campaign. Meslier will enter the final six months of his contract in January and Football Insider have now claimed he could see out his contract and leave Leeds on a free transfer next summer.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track Podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “I’m sure there’ll be clubs looking at Meslier, there’ll be clubs from abroad who’d probably be looking at the Frenchman. There’s been reported interest from Inter Milan potentially on a free, they do like to sign players on free contracts, as I said, saves them a lot of money.

“I think there will be interest in some French clubs as well. As it stands right now, I think it’ll be difficult for Leeds to try to sell him in January just due to his contract situation and the player himself knowing that he’s third choice there, he’s probably happy to sit out his contract and leave for free at the end of the season.”

New Leeds United recruitment claim made

Leeds United's Anton Stach (centre) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The summer transfer window was a hectic period for Leeds United as ten new players were added to Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of the return to the Premier League - and the work undertaken by the Elland Road hierarchy could help preserve the Whites top flight status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the verdict of former Watford striker Troy Deeney as he assessed the clear strategy that was put in place as new signings were secured ahead of the new campaign. Power and physical presence appeared to have been identified as key attributes for new additions as the likes Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Anton Stach were all secured - and Deeney believed that focus, combined with a dose of pragmatism, can help Farke’s men avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Deeney told talkSPORT: “I think it’s about having an identity very, very quickly. I was concerned for Leeds at the start, if I’m being 100 % honest, but I think they’ve had a clear recruitment strategy. Big, strong, powerful players, and they’re going to be physical, which I think you need.

“You have to be pragmatic as well as a group and say, you know, the top six, they’re luxury games. They’re not our games to win. If you can get four points off the teams around you, then that’s great. If you nick six, then you’re off to the races, but the big thing is ten wins.”