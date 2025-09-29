The Leeds United boss looks to have settled on a first-choice midfield trio for now.

Sean Longstaff produced a near-perfect all-round midfielder’s performance against Bournemouth on Saturday and may have cemented his first-team spot in the process.

Leeds United have clear first-choice and cover options in most positions on the pitch but central midfield has lacked the same clarity, thanks in part to the quality all candidates offer. Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev were all crucial to a 100-point Championship title-winning campaign and have since been bolstered by the combined £32million arrivals of Longstaff and Anton Stach.

With five good options and only three spaces, debate was inevitable. Club captain Ampadu was widely expected to remain at the base and has been able to make the step up to Premier League football with relative ease, while Stach was considered a serious ceiling-raiser following his £17m move from Hoffenheim and has played every available minute since.

Initially, Tanaka filled the third and final slot, with his technical quality complementing the driving runs of Stach and defensive bite of Ampadu. That trio worked perfectly against Everton but has not started a game together since, thanks in part to the form of Tanaka’s replacement.

Longstaff impressed with blood-and-thunder performances against Newcastle United and Wolves but reached another level against Bournemouth, playing a major role in both goals. He looks to have taken the set-piece mantle from Stach and deliveries were consistent, one landing on the head of Joe Rodon to make it 1-1.

His first Leeds goal, a wonderful albeit sliced half-volley into the top corner, made it 2-1 shortly after half-time and was just rewards for an excellent all-action midfield performance. According to FotMob, Longstaff made the most defensive contributions - a combination of clearances, blocks, interceptions and tackles - than anyone else in white with 13, while also winning more ground duels (8) and creating more chances (7) than anyone on the pitch.

“He's been absolutely outstanding and he's gonna be a key figure for us going forward,” Rodon said of his all-action teammate on Saturday. “You saw again today, he's everywhere. Sean brings that calmness, experience and he knows where to be in the moments of the game.”

Sean Longstaff better-suited to physical Leeds United approach

Farke looks ready to go all-out in terms of physicality this season and that gives Longstaff the early advantage over Tanaka, whose recent introductions off the bench have been out wide with Leeds ahead. The £15m arrival was signed with a view to overrun opponents in midfield and has certainly delivered on that while also proving more-than-capable going forward.

Longstaff’s vast experience also cannot be understated, particularly given so many of his new teammates either haven’t played in the Premier League recently or hadn’t done so at all until this season. And the 27-year-old is making that experience known on the pitch, shouldering leadership responsibilities.

“It’s not about talking. A leader is what you do on the pitch and your behaviour,” Farke said of Longstaff after the draw. “It is walking the walk. Win a tackle, duel, get the lads going, build confidence. Keep the ball in difficult situations. Sean leads by example.”

There will come many moments across the season where Tanaka’s ability to dictate a game’s pace is more important, but for now that third midfield spot is Longstaff’s to lose. And based on Saturday’s performance he doesn’t look live giving it up any time soon.