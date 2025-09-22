Leeds United claimed a 3-1 win at Premier League rivals Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

There was more than a hint of relief around the Leeds United players as they made their way towards the travelling support in the aftermath of Saturday’s win at Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After falling behind to an early goal, Daniel Farke’s side produced a much-improved performance as they racked up their first away win since securing promotion back into the Premier League and scored their first goal in open play in the process.

Summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the man to get it as the former Everton striker produced a stunning header beyond home keeper Jose Sa to cancel out and opening goal from Wolves midfielder Ladislav Krejci. The equaliser set the foundations for what could be a crucial win as Anton Stach and Noah Okafor both matched Calvert-Lewin’s achievement by racking up their first goals since moving to Elland Road in big money deals during the summer transfer window.

However, it was Calvert-Lewin that was at the heart of the post-match discussion as the 11-times capped England international not only grabbed his first goal for the Whites but also won the free-kick that allowed Stach to fire his side in front for the first time at Molineux. The former Everton man’s fitness record has always been the subject of debate throughout his career - and former England captains Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have both made reference to is as they praised his performance over the weekend.

Speaking on Monday’s episode of The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said: I’m pleased for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to get a goal. Hopefully, if he can stay fit, we know there is a player there.” Former Newcastle United and England striker Shearer replied: “That’s the big thing, staying fit with him, if they can get balls up to him and in to him, he can score goals. But it is a big if, if he can stay fit.”

What did Daniel Farke say about Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Leeds United’s win at Wolves?

HARSH WORDS: Neither Brenden Aaronson (far left) nor Dominic Calvert-Lewin have found the net for Daniel Farke (far right) and Leeds United this season (Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Whites boss told BBC Sport: "Today we were more effective in both boxes, and scored three goals. I am pretty happy and delighted to have three precious points. What I liked was at 1-0 down we stuck to our plans and our processes. We scored three fantastic goals.

"We know what Dominic Calvert-Lewin is capable of doing for us. We went for it after that goal. We dropped deeper in the second half and I would have preferred more possession but it was an important win for us. I liked that we showed steel in the second half.

"We created many chances and shots in previous games but didn't have the cutting edge. It was a focus in training this week, but sometimes you just need an opener and it's a bit like a bottle of ketchup! I am pleased for the offensive players. Confidence is very important."