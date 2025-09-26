The French goalkeeper is attracting a lot of attention after falling out of favour at Elland Road.

Inter Milan are the frontrunners for Illan Meslier’s signature in January but face heavy competition from several clubs around Europe, according to reports.

The French goalkeeper has been at Elland Road since joining from Lorient in the summer of 2020. Since then, Meslier has clocked up 214 appearances for the Whites across all competitions, keeping 72 clean sheets and playing a major role in two promotions to the Premier League.

However, a number of high-profile errors last season caused him to lose his place to Karl Darlow toward the end of the campaign. That, coupled with the summer arrival of Lucas Perri from Lyon, has led to Meslier being relegated to Leeds United’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Illan Meslier transfer race intensifies

Illan Meslier is now Leeds United's third-choice goalkeeper, finding himself behind Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow in the pecking order. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds were unsuccessful in their efforts to offload Meslier in the summer, but with Perri keeping two clean sheets in three appearances and Darlow filling in superbly against Fulham and Wolves, his chances of playing have only gone down.

January will see Leeds once again try to get the 25-year-old off their books and despite his recent struggles, there seems to be plenty of interest in his services. According to TeamTalk, Italian giants Inter ‘lead the race’ to sign Meslier, with the 20-time Serie A champions viewing him as a long-term replacement for Yann Sommer. It’s understood that Inter see Meslier as an ideal market opportunity and will attempt to use his out-of-favour status as a bargaining chip in negotiations.

However, Inter aren’t the only side chasing Meslier. It’s thought that former club Lorient remain the ‘most persistent suitors’, but that Meslier’s salary - £1.56m per year according to Capology - could be a major stumbling block.

Elsewhere, Valencia remain in contact with Meslier’s representatives but would prefer to sign him for free when his contract expires in June 2026, rather than pay a fee in January. Rangers, Fiorentina, Rennes, Como, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have also been named in the race for Meslier.

What has Daniel Farke said about Illan Meslier?

Daniel Farke has been complimentary of Illan Meslier, despite his struggles | Getty

Although Leeds did try to sell Meslier over the summer, their efforts were hampered by an injury suffered by summer arrival Perri. Even so, Meslier is now without a competitive game since March 29th, with his only senior minutes since then coming in the second half of a 0-0 draw against Manchester United during pre-season.

And while Leeds will likely renew their efforts to sell Meslier in January - especially with Alex Cairns also still at the club - Farke has at least been complimentary of the Frenchman’s attitude amid a difficult situation.

"Perri's injury played a little part in Meslier staying,” Farke said earlier this month. “Unlucky for Lucas who came to us injured, needed training and unlucky to be out again. For that, I’m happy to have Karl and Illan with us. I trust all my goalkeepers, so it’s good to have Illan available for the upcoming games and months. Illan’s quality has never in doubt and how he reacted to a situation that was not easy for him. Many compliments to Illan because of how he picked himself up, reacted in training, and worked very hard."

