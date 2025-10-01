How the players who left Leeds United this summer are performing at new clubs

Leeds said goodbye to a host of players during a busy summer transfer window.

After earning promotion back to the Premier League, it was always going to be a busy summer for Leeds United.

Signings like Noah Okafor, Sean Longstaff and Dominic Calvert-Lewin caught the headlines, but the Whites also said goodbye to a number of high-profile stars to help trim down Daniel Farke’s squad.

But how have those departures fared since leaving Elland Road?

Rasmus Kristensen

Rasmus Kristensen joined Eintracht Frankfurt. | Getty Images

After spending two years away from Elland Road on loan, Rasmus Kristensen completed a permanent departure this summer, with Eintracht Frankfurt seeing enough in 2024/25 to want to invest in him long-term.

The Dane started Frankfurt’s first three Bundesliga games of the season, putting in some bright performances, which he continued into the international break. But he picked up a hamstring injury against Bayer Leverkusen earlier in September and hasn’t returned since.

Dino Toppmoller will want Kristensen back as soon as possible, given he’s averaged 1.48 chances created, 0.99 successful crosses and 3.46 tackles per 90 minutes this season.

Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo was a key player in Leeds’ promotion campaign, notching four goals and 10 assists in 32 Championship appearances. However, the stalwart of four seasons at Elland Road departed to Real Betis on a free transfer this summer, returning to the club he left to join Barcelona in 2019.

Firpo has been in and out of the squad, but he’s made big errors and put in nervous performances against Real Sociedad and Nottingham Forest recently, being withdrawn at half-time against the latter.

Largie Ramazani

Valencia signed Ramazani on a season-long loan. | Getty Images

A winger was always on the radar and there simply wasn’t going to be space in Daniel Farke’s squad for Noah Okafor and Largie Ramazani, despite the latter notching six goals and two assists in just 29 Championship appearances - and only seven starts - last season.

Ramazani joined Valencia on loan but so far, his prospects haven’t really improved.

The Belgian has managed just 62 minutes across three La Liga appearances so far, providing one assist along the way. Ramazani was most recently an unused substitute in a 2-2 draw against Espanyol, leaving Valencia 12th in the table at the time of writing.

Mateo Joseph

Since leaving Leeds for Mallorca on loan, Mateo Joseph has told The Athletic he didn’t feel Daniel Farke had any confidence in him.

A return to Spain should have been a strong move for the youngster, who is highly rated in his homeland with six goals in seven U21 caps. However, after scoring just six goals in 73 appearances for Leeds, he’s yet to get off the mark in six appearances for Mallorca - and that’s despite starting four of them and clocking up 376 minutes so far.

Veteran Vedat Muriqi has been the major goal threat for Mallorca, netting four times in six games despite Los Piratas sitting 18th and looking set to battle against relegation.

Maximilian Wober

Max Wober played just eight times in the Championship last season, despite a solid 2023/24 campaign on loan at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

With that in mind, it was unsurprising to see him go back to Germany, this time with Werder Bremen.

Unfortunately for Wober, a hamstring injury picked up on his debut against Arminia Bielefeld in the DFB-Pokal has sidelined him thus far, with just that single outing on the board.

Sam Greenwood

Sam Greenwood was deemed surplus to requirements when Daniel Farke arrived at Leeds United in 2023. | George Wood/Getty Images

Alongside Kristensen, Sam Greenwood was the only other player Leeds received a fee for this summer, departing to Polish side Pogon Szczecin after two years out on loan with Preston and Middlesbrough.

His shock move east hasn’t really paid dividends just yet, with Greenwood yet to score in three appearances for his new side. That said, he did provide an assist in his most recent outing as Pogon lost 4-3 to Lechia Gdansk, leaving them battling in mid-table.

Patrick Bamford: Still without a club after departing Elland Road as a free agent, but recent reports suggest he could soon join La Liga outfit Getafe.

Still without a club after departing Elland Road as a free agent, but recent reports suggest he could soon join La Liga outfit Getafe. Joshua Guilavogui: Like Bamford, Guilavogui is still without a club.

Like Bamford, Guilavogui is still without a club. Darko Gyabi: The young midfielder has played three times for Hull this season since leaving Leeds permanently, but is yet to start a game for the Tigers.

The young midfielder has played three times for Hull this season since leaving Leeds permanently, but is yet to start a game for the Tigers. Joe Gelhardt: Has enjoyed more success at Hull than Gyabi, playing eight times across all competitions, notching two goals and an assist.

Has enjoyed more success at Hull than Gyabi, playing eight times across all competitions, notching two goals and an assist. Isaac Schmidt: Has 59 minutes on the board in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen, needing just 12 more to match his total in the Championship last season. Scored on his debut in a 3-3 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

Has 59 minutes on the board in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen, needing just 12 more to match his total in the Championship last season. Scored on his debut in a 3-3 draw with Bayer Leverkusen. Charlie Crew: The teenage midfielder has been a regular in a Doncaster side sitting ninth in League One, though they’ve lost their last four matches across all competitions.