Several Leeds United players are scheduled to join the Wales squad after Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wales boss Craig Bellamy is desperate to see Leeds United’s Ethan Ampadu get through the weekend unscathed ahead of two big international fixtures in which his profile is needed.

Ampadu is one of four Leeds players called up to the Wales squad for next month’s break, with a friendly against England followed by a hugely important 2026 World Cup qualifying meeting with Belgium. The midfielder, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon and Dan James are due down in Cardiff on Sunday as things stand, with the immediate focus on Saturday and the visit of Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bellamy already looks set to be without James, who the YEP understands is looking at a number of weeks out due to an ankle issue, the presence of which Leeds confirmed on Tuesday after suggestions of something more serious. The Wales boss was also recently unable to call on Ampadu, who missed September’s international fixtures with a knee injury.

Bellamy has regularly praised Ampadu’s impact in the heart of his side’s midfield and after confirming his squad on Tuesday, went into detail on the issue once again. But after losing the midfielder earlier this month and now seeing James pick up an injury, he’ll be hoping Saturday’s Elland Road meeting passes through without any further issues.

“His leadership skills, for someone so young, is beyond impressive,” Bellamy said of Ampadu. “But he’s just a talented player and has the — I know you hear me like broken record — but he definitely has the profile I like in a six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And, also, the big part of this as well is we need depth in that area. So, when Ethan is out, you have to have that depth. Now, we’ve been able to expose that as well in being able to give players the opportunity. Because we haven’t had Ethan. But, for me, it’s such a key area of the pitch for how we play. And Ethan is a top level performer in that area.

“So, hopefully, everything comes off and he’s able to meet up with us Sunday. Because, these two games, with the intensity that’s going to come, the angles we’re going to need to create, the speed that we’re going to have to create those angles at, he is definitely a player that is able to do that.”

Dan James injury latest with Leeds United statement

Barring any major changes, Ampadu will join Darlow and Rodon in heading down to Cardiff on Sunday but it’s unlikely James will join them. The winger was named in Bellamy’s squad but in the knowledge an ankle injury would need further assessment, with the possibility of a withdrawal.

That feels the most likely outcome at present, with Bellamy admitting he was unsure of James’ fitness situation during his post-squad announcement press conference. And Leeds confirmed their Welshman’s injury status shortly after, allaying fears of a long-term or potentially season-ending absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leeds United spokesperson said: “As Wales manager Craig Bellamy confirmed in his press conference earlier today, Daniel James has an ankle issue which is currently undergoing assessment. Any absence is not expected to be long-term and Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will provide a full update during Thursday’s press conference.”