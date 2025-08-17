Leeds United transfers as loan deal assessed and target blasted

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites prepare to face Everton in their opening fixture of the new Premier League season.

Leeds United have enjoyed a productive summer transfer window ahead of their big return to the Premier League - although is still work to do on incoming and outgoing deals before deadline day next month.

The Whites completed their latest signing on Friday when former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin joined Daniel Farke’s squad after confirming he was leaving the Toffees when his contract came to an end last month. The 11-times capped England international joins the likes of Anton Stach, Jaka Bijol and Sean Longstaff as the newest members of the Whites ranks that will hope to impress in the Premier League this season.

However, there is also a need to trim the Whites squad and the future of full-back Isaac Schmidt has been the subject of speculation over the last week as the Switzerland international has been linked with a move to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen. A loan deal has been discussed in the German press - but one key Werder official has stated there is a need to remain patient as his club look to mark further new additions over the next two weeks.

Speaking after Friday’s DFB-Pokal defeat against Arminia Bielefeld, the Werder sporting director told Kicker: "We lost some regular players last season and did little, so I hope something else will happen. And that's all I'll say. I do believe that everyone who stood here on the field has the claim to be a Bundesliga player - and I will not allow that we now somehow put it on the squad.

"We know that we still have something to do - we also want to do something. There must be the conviction - it is economic and sporting issues that must be taken into account. Sometimes you have to be a little more patient until the club has re-hired a player."

Whites target blasted for poor performance

Leeds United are among the clubs believed to be keen on signing Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds are believed to be keen to add more new faces to their squad before the transfer window slams shut on the first day of next month.

One of the latest players to be linked with a move to Elland Road is Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El-Khannouss after he came one of the few positives from a nightmare season last time out as the Foxes suffered relegation back into the Championship. Despite speculation over his future at the King Power Stadium dominating the headlines, the Morocco international has impressed during the early weeks of the new season with two assists in three appearances. However, El-Khannouss was heavily criticised by Leicester manager Marti Cifuentes after he was hauled off at half-time in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Championship rivals Preston North End.

“I wasn’t very happy with Bilal’s performance”, Cifuentes told the Leicester Mercury. “With players of this quality, I always expect a lot. I was not happy with the whole performance in the first half, about the whole team, so it’s not just about Bilal. But usually I’m more demanding with the best players, and Bilal is a fantastic player.”