Expected key new Leeds United Premier League rivals have signed a new striker in a club record deal.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Brentford have signed a new forward in a club record £42m deal.

Brentford finished the 2024-25 Premier League season in tenth place but the club have since lost boss Thomas Frank to Tottenham plus key men Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation also surrounds star man Yoane Wissa’s future and the Bees are rated as fifth favourites to go down behind Burnley, Sunderland, Leeds and Wolves.

Brentford, though, have now significantly strengthened their ranks by signing 23-year-old forward Dango Ouattara from fellow Premier League rivals Bournemouth for a club record £42m fee.

The forward has signed a five-year contract, with a club option of an additional year.

The Bees, now managed by Keith Andrews, begin their new campaign on Sunday afternoon with a clash at Nottingham Forest.