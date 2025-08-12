Leeds United are among several Premier League sides eyeing Leicester City’s star players.

Marti Cifuentes admits Leicester City may have to accept the ‘reality’ of top players leaving amid ongoing links between Leeds United and Bilal El Khannouss.

The YEP reported earlier this month on links to El Khannouss, with Leeds known to have made enquiries regarding the attacking midfielder. Reports elsewhere have suggested the presence of a release clause that expires this week, the value of which has ranged between £24-29million.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have since been linked with interest in El Khannouss, who started Leicester’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, laying on assists for both Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes. Teammates Abdul Fatawu and Harry Winks have also been touted for moves away.

Local outlet Leicestershire Live claim El Khannouss is valued around £30m which would present a significant financial boost for the Championship outfit. And while head coach Cifuentes would obviously prefer to keep his best players for a promotion push, he accepts intensifying Premier League interest could see the Moroccan and others poached before September 1.

"We always have these conversations and always as a manager you have some players you might think are more important for the way you want to play," Cifuentes told Leicestershire Live. "But as well you have to understand there is the reality in terms of the value that the market gives to certain players.

“But we do have these kinds of conversations. All good players will attract interest. It's not just about Bilal, who is an excellent player. He did very well providing the two assists. But the process will always be the same.

“If someone leaves, it is my job to try to see how we can use the strengths and the quality in the squad. If I think we need something, I will look into the academy to see if we can find a player who can do this role. If not, then we go to the market."

Leeds United transfer latest amid Bilal El Khannouss admission

Leicester are back in action on Wednesday evening but if El Khannouss is absent, it shouldn’t spark too much speculation given they face League One Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup. It remains to be seen if Leeds will turn those enquiries into anything more concrete but the need for attacking signings remains.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan, Whites boss Farke reiterated a previous point that his attack has not been strengthened compared to last season. Manor Solomon was a difference-maker in the Championship but has returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur, with Jack Harrison back from his own loan spell at Everton.

Free agent striker Lukas Nmecha has looked sharp in pre-season but neither Patrick Bamford nor Mateo Joseph are in Farke’s plans, with the latter joining RCD Mallorca on loan last week. Alongside interest in El Khannouss, the Whites are looking to sign difference-makers out wide and upfront.

Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz remains a target after Leeds saw a £32m bid rejected earlier this summer. The likes of Dilane Bakwa and Nicolas Gonzalez have also been linked with a possible move to Elland Road.