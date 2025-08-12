Leeds United delivered transfer blow and 'continuing in their pursuit' claim

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites prepare for Monday’s Premier League opener against Everton.

There are just under three weeks remaining in what has already been a hectic summer transfer window for Leeds United.

Summer recruitment planning was already well underway by the time the Whites secured a return to the Premier League with a dramatic Championship title win on the final day of last season. Those plans were activated within weeks as defensive trio Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson all arrived at Elland Road. Midfield additions were secured in the form of Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach and goalkeeper Lucas Perri arrived from Ligue 1 club Lyon.

With transfer deadline day rapidly approaching, former Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha remains the only attacking addition to Daniel Farke’s squad and several strikers have been linked with the Whites in recent days. However, there is also a need to trim the Whites ranks and reports in Germany have suggested Bundesliga club Werder Bremen are ‘optimistic’ over completing a deal for Leeds full-back Isaac Schmidt after terms over the move were agreed late last month.

Reports have stated Farke is keen to secure a replaced for the three-times capped Switzerland international before giving the green light to Schmidt’s departure - but a new line from Deich Stube (as per Sport Witness) has claimed the German club’s ‘patience is running out’ as they look to make defensive additions ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

Serie A competition for Whites striker target

As mentioned earlier, the Whites are keen to add at least one striker to their squad before the summer transfer window comes to a close on the first day of September.

The likes of Roma star Artem Dovbyk, Norwich City’s Josh Sargent and free agent duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Callum Wilson have all been suggested as possible targets since promotion was secured in May. However, Wilson has now joined Premier League rivals West Ham United and Felix Nmecha remains the only attacking addition secured by the Whites ahead of Monday’s season opener at home to Everton.

Another name strongly linked with a move to Elland Road is Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, who is said to be on the Whites list of targets after scoring 26 goals in 97 appearances during a four-year spell with the Cottagers. The Brazilian forward is also said to be attracting interest from several other clubs throughout the summer transfer window and Football Italia have now claimed Serie A club Atalanta are ‘continuing in their pursuit of Muniz’ after being unable to persuade Crystal Palace to agree to a deal for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The report states the 2024 Europa League winners were met with ‘initial resistance’ when they approached Fulham over a deal but has now revealed ‘negotiations are underway and a deal is on track’. Leeds are said to be provided competition for the striker’s signature and Fulham are said to be asking for an initial fee of around £34.5 million with bonuses included.

