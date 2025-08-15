The former Everton striker’s move to Leeds United was confirmed on Friday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Calvert-Lewin insists it is a ‘privilege’ to play under the pressure of Leeds United following confirmation of his signing.

Leeds confirmed Calvert-Lewin’s arrival on Friday, just minutes after Daniel Farke held his press conference ahead of Monday’s Premier League meeting with Everton. The 28-year-old left Goodison Park upon the expiration of his contract in June and has signed a three-year deal in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvert-Lewin spent nine years at Everton and scored 57 goals in 239 Premier League appearances, many of which kept the Toffees away from serious relegation trouble. That is likely to be a situation his new club find themselves around at points during the upcoming campaign but it is not a feeling he wants to shy away from.

Leeds confirmed Calvert-Lewin’s signing with a brief video posted on X, with the striker filmed wearing this season’s home shirt. In his first words as a Whites striker, he said: “The next step in my career: Leeds United. I can't wait to play for these fans at Elland Road. This club's proud history, the expectation, and the pride and passion of the supporters. Pressure is a privilege. It’s a challenge I’m ready for. Marching on Together.”

Will Dominic Calvert-Lewin make his Leeds United debut vs Everton?

It remains to be seen if Calvert-Lewin will be eligible to play against former club Everton on Monday, with Leeds needing to have him registered by midday today. The former England international has also been without a club all summer, therefore missing out on full pre-season preparations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during his pre-game press conference on Friday lunchtime, Farke all but confirmed the signing of Calvert-Lewin before it had been officially announced. The Leeds boss also gave his verdict on his new striker.

“Dominic is a proven Premier League player,” Farke said. “It's important for all new signings, we want to sign players who have delivered on a top level, but they are also in a good age, on their way up the hill, not the way down. These boxes are all ticked by Dominic. He’s in a really good age, proven at Premier League level with more than 200 games and 60 goals. In 11 appearances for the England team, scored four goals. We don’t have to speak about his qualities. He has all the skills you’d like your striker to have.

“His last few seasons were a bit interrupted by injury but he still managed to play 26 games last season. A chance for him to revive his career and reach former heights when he was outstanding at Premier League level. The key for him is not to be over-motivated. We will build his fitness step by step so he can find confidence in his body and rhythm. If we do so, he has shown what he can do. He can be outstanding for us.”