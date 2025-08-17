"My new" - Dominic Calvert-Lewin's glowing message on Leeds United switch and Elland Road verdict
New Whites striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has issued a beaming personal message on his Leeds United move with a proud three-word description of Elland Road.
England international forward Calvert-Lewin became a free agent this summer upon his contract at Everton expiring and Leeds unveiled the striker as their eighth signing of the summer on Friday afternoon.
Hailed his new home in beaming message
Calvert-Lewin spent nine years with Everton whom he joined back in the summer of 2016 but the striker has quickly hailed his new home in a beaming personal message.
Taking to his Instagram page, Calvert-Lewin wrote: “An extremely proud day for me and my family signing for this great football club. Elland Road...My new home. I can’t wait to get started. LEEDS LEEDS LEEDS.”