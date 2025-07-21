Leeds United are closing in on their latest signing ahead of the new Premier League season

Leeds United's move for Hoffenheim's Anton Stach is in the final stages with a medical ongoing.

The 6ft 4ins midfielder will complete Daniel Farke's central midfield options, joining Sean Longstaff as one of the newboys in the middle of the park. The YEP understand a deal in the region of €20m, with add ons, is close to being finalised.

The Whites are in Germany this week for a pre-season training camp and a pair of friendlies, both of which will take place behind closed doors.

Who is still to arrive at Leeds United’s training camp?

Brenden Aaronson is due to fly out and join the squad after being given extra time off following his Gold Cup involvement with the US Men's National Team. The YEP understands that Mateo Joseph has not yet joined the squad in Germany. On Saturday Daniel Farke revealed that the youngster had not felt ready for games so did not travel to Stockholm to face Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Leeds' pursuit of Brazilian winger Igor Paixão is still a going concern. They have not yet progressed towards a deal with Feyenoord and reports suggest Marseille are pushing hard to land the winger, but it is not thought to be a foregone conclusion just yet.

