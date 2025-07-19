A quartet of Leeds United absences against Manchester United have been explained.

Leeds United were without Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Brenden Aaronson and Isaac Schmidt for their 0-0 friendly with Manchester United but the quartet of absences have been explained.

Bamford did not make the trip to Sweden for the friendly and will take no part in the training camp in Germany because he has been informed by Daniel Farke that he is not in the manager's Premier League plans for next season.

Aaronson's involvement with the US Men's National Team in the Gold Cup after a long Championship title-winning season meant he was given an extra two weeks off, but the attacker will link up with Leeds in Germany for the training camp and could see involvement in the final friendly of the trip.

Schmidt, meanwhile, was present in Stockholm with the squad but missed the game through a minor injury.

As for Joseph, for whom there has been transfer interest from LaLiga side Real Betis, Farke explained that the young forward had not felt ready to play in pre-season yet after his own international action this summer.

Joseph was part of the Spain Under 21 side who reached the quarter finals of the European Championships.

Willy Gnonto also featured in the competition for Italy Under 21s but played the first half of the friendly against Manchester United having been 'desperate' to be involved.

"We have a few players who joined a bit later," said Farke.

"Brenden Aaronson will just join us for the training camp in Germany due to his involvement with the Gold Cup. Also Willy Gnonto and Matteo Joseph, with the tournament on the 21 level.

“We gave both of them a few more days. We got the feeling with Willy that he came back in such a good shape and he was also desperate to be involved. That's the reason he's with us.

“Mateo mentioned himself that he doesn't feel ready really for games, and for this reason was not present and involved in the trip."

As for Joseph's future, Farke said that while speculation was normal at this time of year and that it's obvious how much he rates the youngster from the gametime he has given him previously, they will see how the next few weeks develop because he can 'never say never.'