Leeds United are ramping up their transfer efforts with less than one month until their 2025/26 Premier League campaign gets underway against Everton. The Whites welcomed signing number five through the door on Friday, with Sean Longstaff signing a four-year contract before making his non-competitive debut during Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Manchester United in Stockholm.

Longstaff is expected to be followed by another midfielder soon with news breaking ahead of kick-off on Saturday that a €20million (£17.3m) deal has been agreed in principle for Hoffenheim ball-winner Anton Stach. Once the 6ft 4ins German arrives, focus is likely to turn to a first-choice goalkeeper and attacking reinforcements.

Leeds have been linked with a host of exciting options across the board and as Farke’s squad head to Germany, those above the Whites boss continue to work hard progressing deals. Below, the YEP has the latest on just about every transfer story so far this summer.

Illan Meslier The YEP understands interest in the French goalkeeper is starting to ramp up, albeit no firm offers are thought to have been received yet. Reports of a move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer were wide of the mark at that time.

Junior Firpo The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July and he has since signed a three-year deal at Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona.

Max Wober Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and has since joined Werder Bremen on loan. Decision came with Leeds unlikely to break even on his roughly £5m book value, which would mean a PSR loss.

Joe Rothwell Rothwell officially returned to parent club Bournemouth at the end of June but wasn't there long, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a permanent three-year contract at Rangers.

Darko Gyabi Impressed on loan at Plymouth Argyle but is another who could be sold, with Leeds hoping to raise funds by trimming the fat of their squad. The YEP understands Leeds hope to get between £3-4m for the midfielder.

Sam Greenwood The YEP understands Leeds hope to get between £3-4m for the midfielder, who has emerged as a possible target for Sunderland and Leicester City.