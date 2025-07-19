Midfielder Sean Longstaff has joined Leeds United from Newcastle United as the club’s fifth signing of the summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites new boy Sean Longstaff has delivered a personal 15-word verdict on joining Leeds United from Newcastle United as the club’s fifth signing of the summer.

Leeds had been trying to sign 27-year-old Magpies midfielder Longstaff for a number of weeks but the club saw their first two bid for his services rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third bid, though, proved successful and Leeds unveiled Longstaff as their fifth signing of the summer late on Friday night.

“Buzzing”...

Taking to his personal Instagram page, Longstaff posted a beautiful farewell message to boyhood club Newcastle, accompanied with the words: “Thank you for everything Newcastle United.”

Turning attention to the next chapter in his career, the midfielder issued a beaming 15-word verdict on joining Leeds, admitting he had moved to another massive club.

Longstaff wrote: “A new start and a fresh challenge. Buzzing to have signed for this massive club.”