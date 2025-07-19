Sean Longstaff issues 15-word verdict on joining Leeds United from Newcastle United with massive admission

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 19th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Midfielder Sean Longstaff has joined Leeds United from Newcastle United as the club’s fifth signing of the summer.

Whites new boy Sean Longstaff has delivered a personal 15-word verdict on joining Leeds United from Newcastle United as the club’s fifth signing of the summer.

Leeds had been trying to sign 27-year-old Magpies midfielder Longstaff for a number of weeks but the club saw their first two bid for his services rejected.

A third bid, though, proved successful and Leeds unveiled Longstaff as their fifth signing of the summer late on Friday night.

“Buzzing”...

Taking to his personal Instagram page, Longstaff posted a beautiful farewell message to boyhood club Newcastle, accompanied with the words: “Thank you for everything Newcastle United.”

Turning attention to the next chapter in his career, the midfielder issued a beaming 15-word verdict on joining Leeds, admitting he had moved to another massive club.

Longstaff wrote: “A new start and a fresh challenge. Buzzing to have signed for this massive club.”

