Dream Leeds United XI if transfer rumours are true as Paixão race won and Muniz pursuit successful

Published 20th Jul 2025, 19:50 BST

Leeds United are shaping up nicely for their Premier League return with a raft of new transfers still expected to come.

Leeds United fans got a look at all five new signings on Saturday as Daniel Farke’s side drew 0-0 against Manchester United in Stockholm. An encouraging performance saw all summer arrivals impress on debut, with two great saves from Tom Heaton preventing one of Jayden Bogle or Largie Ramazani grabbing what could have been a winner.

A sixth arrival is expected soon, with a €20million (£17.3m) deal for Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach agreed in principle, while more are expected to follow. Focus will soon turn to a first-choice goalkeeper and attacking reinforcements, with the YEP reporting this week on interest in Feyenoord’s Brazilian winger Igor Paixão.

Farke’s Premier League squad is starting to take shape and with almost a full month until Everton arrive at Elland Road on August 18, there is plenty of time to strengthen further. Below, the YEP has attempted to draw up a strongest XI if recruitment chiefs get the men they want.

1. GK: Lucas Perri

The Brazilian is on a shortlist of goalkeeper options at Elland Road and remains there, despite Lyon's demotion to Ligue 2 being reversed. A top-level shot-stopper who would add plenty of experience. | Getty Images

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great against Manchester United. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Leeds confirmed the signing of Sebastiaan Bornauw recently but the ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol last month, and he came straight into the starting-XI against Manchester United. The 26-year-old Slovenian international is right-footed but can operate on the left, and would significantly improve the physical presence of Farke's defensive unit alongside Rodon. | Getty Images

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

The YEP reported on interest in Gudmundsson last month and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career, with plenty of attacking threat to offer. | Getty Images

6. CDM: Ethan Ampadu

Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since. | Getty Images

