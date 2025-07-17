All you need to know on Leeds United transfer target Igor Paixão following the YEP’s report on interest in the Brazilian winger.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s summer transfer window looks to be heating up amid reports of interest in Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão.

The YEP reported on interest in Paixão this week, with Leeds having spoken to representatives of the Brazilian in recent days. Club chiefs are believed to have presented their project to the in-demand 25-year-old, detailing how he would fit into Daniel Farke’s Premier League plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top-flight French side Marseille are also thought to be interested in Paixão who, despite a recent injury that could keep him out for several weeks, will be on the radar of top clubs across Europe. While there is no suggestion a deal is close and recruitment chiefs know it is an ambitious move, fans have understandably been excited by that news and the YEP has all the key information on Leeds’ latest target below.

Who is Igor Paixão?

Paixão has been at Feyenoord since 2022 and is most naturally a left-winger who loves to dart inside onto his stronger right foot. The tricky Brazilian can, however, operate on the right-wing almost as comfortably and has a good number of games under his belt in a more central attacking role too.

In three seasons with the Dutch outfit, Paixão has scored 39 goals and added 29 assists across all competitions, peaking last season with a brilliant return of 16 goals and 16 assists across all competitions. The electric winger was instrumental in Feyenoord’s progression to the Champions League last-16, with two goals and four assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 2022 move to Feyenoord was his first foray to Europe, with the forward starting his senior career at Coritiba in his native country, whose youth ranks he rose through. As a proud Brazilian, Paixão also idolises a former Leeds star who he named as an inspiration when speaking to TNT Sports Brazil earlier this year: “Raphinha is an example for me and all of us Brazilians.”

What kind of winger is Igor Paixão?

Igor Paixão celebrates a Champions League draw at Manchester City in which he grabbed an assist. | Getty Images

A return of 32 direct goal contributions in one season offers a simple answer to the above question. Quite simply, Paixão is a match-winner capable of grabbing any game by the scruff of the neck and turning it in his side’s favour. The Brazilian is an explosive dribbler and one who loves to run at opposition defenders.

His ability to get out of tight spaces also lends itself well to working in central areas, with quick footwork and explosive pace often proving good enough even against Champions League-level opposition. But Paixão is undoubtedly best when cutting in from the left and has a ferocious right-foot on him, with a highlight reel of goals showing multiple from long-range.

Paixão would undoubtedly be an exciting addition to this Leeds squad and showed last season he is good enough to be the difference-maker in Champions League football. Much like Raphinha, his ability to single-handedly win games could prove crucial for a team towards the bottom of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s been said about Igor Paixão?

Leeds fans are already excited by the prospect of signing Paixão and that feeling will only grow when they learn former Feyenoord player and manager Rob Jacobs recently insisted he is better than Cody Gakpo. Victor Orta memorably flew to the Netherlands to try and sign Gakpo back in 2022 but failed to get a deal over the line before he eventually joined Liverpool.

Gakpo enjoyed an excellent 2024/25 campaign under Arne Slot, with 10 goals and four assists in the Premier League, but in a recent interview with 1908.nl Jacobs urged Liverpool to make a move for Paixão. When it was highlighted they already had Gakpo to fill their left-wing role, Jacobs said: “Then I’ll go for Paixão. I really think he will make Liverpool stronger. Arne Slot should also enjoy his development.

“Gakpo is also a fantastic player of course and is doing well at Liverpool, but I think Paixão is better. He is getting better every day. Incredibly goal-oriented, he is the most dangerous man at Feyenoord. He scores magnificent goals. It’s not normal how he scores! That’s how you punish a mistake – pure class. He was not in the pre-selection of Brazil for nothing.”