It has been a hectic summer transfer window for Leeds United as the Whites prepared for their big return to the Premier League.

AC Milan forward Noah Okafor officially became the Whites ninth new addition of the window when he put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road on Thursday and followed in the footsteps of the likes of Lucas Perri, Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff by becoming the newest members of Daniel Farke’s squad.

Further additions are being worked on ahead of transfer deadline day on Monday week and the value of the Whites squad could increase before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

But how does their current squad market value compare to the likes Sunderland, West Ham United, Burnley and their other Premier League rivals? We take a look with figures provided by the stat experts at TransferMarket.

Your next Leeds United read: Mikel Arteta confirms big Arsenal injury blow with attacking star out of Leeds United clash

1 . Arsenal Transfermarkt squad value: €1.32bn | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales