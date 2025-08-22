Leeds United new squad market value vs Sunderland, West Ham & Premier League rivals

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

Leeds United's squad value has been boosted by nine new transfer arrivals - but how does it compare to their Premier League rivals?

It has been a hectic summer transfer window for Leeds United as the Whites prepared for their big return to the Premier League.

AC Milan forward Noah Okafor officially became the Whites ninth new addition of the window when he put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road on Thursday and followed in the footsteps of the likes of Lucas Perri, Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff by becoming the newest members of Daniel Farke’s squad.

Further additions are being worked on ahead of transfer deadline day on Monday week and the value of the Whites squad could increase before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

But how does their current squad market value compare to the likes Sunderland, West Ham United, Burnley and their other Premier League rivals? We take a look with figures provided by the stat experts at TransferMarket.

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.32bn

1. Arsenal

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.32bn | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.25bn

2. Manchester City

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.25bn | Getty Images

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.14bn

3. Chelsea

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.14bn | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

TransferMarkt squad value: €1.04bn

4. Liverpool

TransferMarkt squad value: €1.04bn | Getty Images

TransferMarkt squad value: €887.20m

5. Manchester United

TransferMarkt squad value: €887.20m | AFP via Getty Images

TransferMarkt squad value: €832.10m

6. Spurs

TransferMarkt squad value: €832.10m | Getty Images

