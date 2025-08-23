What Daniel Farke said immediately after Arsenal v Leeds United including injury blow
Daniel Farke held his hands up with an honest Leeds United admission in his assessment of his side's 5-0 defeat at Arsenal as he also provided a star man injury update.
Leeds held firm for the first half an hour against Mikel Arteta's Gunners but were eventually left licking their wounds from a 5-0 defeat.
Speaking post match, Farke said he was not sure if a 5-0 scoreline was a fair reflection of the game but admitted Leeds would have to take defeat to a better Arsenal side on the chin as he also provided an Ao Tanaka injury update. Tanaka was taken off early in the second half.
"I think it's fair to say that Arsenal deserved to win this game today," said Farke. "They were the better side, they deserved also to win this game with a good proper goal difference.
"I'm not sure if it was actually a 5-0 because five shots on target and they scored with all five of these shots. Long story short, it's more like when a team like Arsenal are on it - a team who in the last three years is probably the best team in the whole of Europe at least in consistency you could argue - not title winners but no other team has showed this consistency - then it's always difficult.
"It's not a season-defining game for us. We accept they were better than us."
Asked about Tanaka, Farke said: "After a tackle in the first half, he had problems with his MCL.
"He kept going and I hope it's not too bad. I hope the assessment is not too bad. There are a few concerns that it would be an injury but it's normally positive that he could play further on. But we will have to assess him and we will see how long it takes to get him fit and back to full fitness."
