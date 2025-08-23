Gary Neville slams Leeds United player for what he did vs Arsenal

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has been analysing Leeds United’s defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League

Leeds United suffered a 5-0 hammering at Arsenal on Saturday evening and it led to reaction aplenty including from pundits such as Sky Sports' Gary Neville.

The Whites came into the match on the back of a 1-0 win at Elland Road in the Premier League opener last Monday, but were handed a heavy defeat at the Emirates. Jurrien Timber bagged a brace, Bukayo Saka found the back of the net and Viktor Gyokeres scored twice.

Neville was particularly critical of Leeds' approach to the game and towards the back end of the match he slammed the performance.

"Leeds needed to be more direct and physical. They looked a bit lightweight up top tonight," Neville told Sky Sports.

"They have to be more direct and get on the ball and find a new way of playing away from home. Need to find a way of getting those new signings into the team."

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri had a difficult evening in the capital and he was singled out by the pundits.

Neville added: “Teams that come up from the Championship will not be able to play out the back against Arsenal. They’re one of the best defensive and pressing sides in the league!

“The goalkeeper had two or three warnings. Gyokeres just has to settle himself down. Maybe he’s reaching but he should do a lot better. That should be the final warning for Leeds, it’s ridiculous.”

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott also agreed with Neville when assessing Perri.

“There is question marks around the Leeds goalkeeper Perri. It goes over his shoulder and I think he should perhaps do better. Maybe he is not expecting the shot to come at him so fast but I think he should have done better.”

