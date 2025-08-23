Mikel Arteta was speaking after Leeds United’s defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has issued a Leeds United message after Saturday evening’s 5-0 victory against Daniel Farke’s Whites with a star pair injury update.

Arteta’s Gunners made it two wins out of two for the new Premier League campaign with an easy victory against Farke’s men at The Emirates although the contest was goalless after half an hour.

Speaking at his post match press conference, Arteta served up more praise for Farke’s side as he predicted that Leeds would be fine on their Premier League return and hailed Farke for sticking to an attacking philosophy that he loves.

Asked by the YEP how difficult Leeds were to play against in the opening half an hour and if he thought the Whites would be okay in terms of staying in the league, Arteta said: “I think so.

"I was very complimentary of them, I spoke to them and what I love is that they are going to maintain that philosophy and that way of playing on Monday there (against Everton), super impressive.

“We all know the stadium and the people that they have right behind them and I am sure they are going to be fine."

For Arteta, the only two sour notes of the night were injuries for star pair Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka - both of whom were forced off.

“They are the negatives of the day,” said Arteta.

“Martin felt something in his shoulder when he landed, we don't know, we have to scan it tomorrow and understand a bit better.

"Bukayo was running with the ball, carrying the ball, wrestling with a defender, he felt something in his hamstring so let's see.

"I think it's the other one, it's not the same one as the previous injury but we have been two weeks and we have already lost Kai (Havertz), Martin and Bukayo so it tells you how well equipped you have to be in this league to manage and maintain the level that we want.

"He (Bukayo) felt something when he was sprinting, that's never a good sign, we will have to wait until tomorrow and speak to the doctors as well and understand better what he does but he has had his injuries before, he knows exactly the feeling of that so let's wait."

