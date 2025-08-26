The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the summer transfer window enters its final days.

Leeds United’s hectic summer transfer window shows no signs of slowing after the completing the addition of Leicester City full-back James Justin on Monday.

Just days after finalising a deal to sign AC Milan forward Noah Okafor, the Whites moved quickly to seal the deal for the once-capped England international as he became the latest new addition to Daniel Farke’s defensive options. Justin will go straight into the Leeds squad for Saturday’s home game against Newcastle United as Farke and his players look to bounce back from their heavy defeat at the hands of Premier League title contenders Arsenal.

However, his arrival could mean the Whites will allow fellow full-back Isaac Schmidt to leave Elland Road as he continues to be the subject of interest from Werder Bremen. Although there was initial talk of a possible loan move to the Bundesliga club, the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has now claimed negotiations between the two clubs are centred around a possible £3 million permanent switch.

He posted on X: Leeds full-back Isaac Schmidt has pathway cleared for move to Werder Bremen after #LUFC went into the full-back market over the weekend. German club have been negotiating deal worth around £3m for the 25yo, who made 14 appearances last season.”

Whites consider shock Man Utd swoop

Manager Ruben Amorim of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on August 24, 2025 in London, England. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for a Manchester United player facing serious questions over his future at Old Trafford.

As it stands, ten new players have been added to the Whites squad since last season’s Championship title win and there are now reports an ‘ambitious’ loan move for Red Devils midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who is yet to play a minute of Premier League football after remaining as an unused substitute in a defeat against Arsenal and Sunday’s draw at Fulham.

Speaking after his side’s draw with Fulham on Sunday, Red Devils head coach Amorim said of Mainoo: "He’s fighting for the position now with Bruno and I change two midfielders. I let Mason Mount [play] there because we want to score a goal and when I changed I felt the team need to return to one holding midfielder near Bruno. So he (Mainoo) just needs to fight for the position with Bruno, as [it] should be at Manchester United. [Sometimes] he’s going to play with Bruno, but at the moment he’s fighting in training with Bruno for the position."

Reports on Tuesday have suggested the Red Devils academy graduate is ‘open’ to a move away from Old Trafford before the summer transfer window comes to a close next Monday evening - and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Mainoo in recent months. According to MOT Leeds News, Leeds are also keen and are plotting an ‘ambitious’ move to make Mainoo their latest signing of the summer transfer window.

