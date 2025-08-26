Leeds United face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough tonight in the Carabao Cup.

Leeds United travel to Sheffield Wednesday tonight for a second round Carabao Cup clash - but what are the coverage details?

Championship outfit Wednesday are battling against well-documented huge financial troubles but booked their place in the Carabao Cup’s second round with a 4-2 victory on penalties at first round hosts Bolton Wanderers after a 3-3 draw.

Fixture was one of two main games selected for TV broadcast

The fixture was one of the two main games selected for TV broadcast and consequently moved to become an 8pm kick-off which can be viewed on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm.

There is no extra time for the second round ties which will be decided on penalties in the event of teams being level after 90 minutes.

It is expected that the third round draw will then take place the following evening, before Wednesday’s second selected main game of Grimsby Town against Manchester United although draw details and timings are yet to be confirmed.

The nine Premier League clubs involved in European competitions are added to the Carabao Cup at the third round stage which is the last 32.

Ties in the third round will take place the weeks commencing September 15 and September 22.

The third round games will take place on the same basis as in the 2024-25 competition, with split weeks for those clubs participating in the Champions League and Europa League.