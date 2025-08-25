A first team pair are heading for Leeds United exits.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First team pair Largie Ramazani and Isaac Scmhidt are set for Leeds United loan exits after the arrivals of signings nine and ten at Elland Road.

Switzerland international winger Noah Okafor was unveiled as the club’s ninth arrival of the summer on Thursday afternoon and England-capped full-back James Justin is set to be announced as signing number ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Okafor joined Leeds from AC Milan for £18m including add-ons whilst Justin is joining the club for £8m plus a possible £2m in add-ons from Leicester City.

As the size of United’s squad swells, those arrivals are set to result in winger Ramazani joining Valencia and versatile full-back Schmidt signing for Werder Bremen, both on season long loan deals.

Upon the arrival of Okafor, Ramazani did not make the matchday squad for Saturday evening’s second game of the Premier League season at Arsenal.

Speaking post match, Whites boss Daniel Farke said that his decision was nothing against Ramazani but instead a case of choosing the spark offered by Okafor and the defensive work of Jack Harrison as his bench options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News then emerged of Valencia’s interest and the YEP understands that the winger is set complete a straight season-long loan deal with no option to buy.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, who have already signed United’s Max Wober on a season-long loan, have shown strong interest in Schmidt all summer.

The YEP understands that the 25-year-old will be allowed to leave on loan once the Whites sign Justin.