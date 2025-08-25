England-capped full back James Justin has become Leeds United’s tenth signing of the summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have completed the signing of England-capped full back James Justin as the club’s tenth arrival of the summer.

The versatile 27-year-old defender joins the Whites from Leicester City for £8m plus a possible further £2m in add-ons , penning terms on a four-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as more attacking signings, the Whites boss was keen to add another option in the full-back positions and Justin now fills that brief in becoming the latest signing of the summer.

The YEP understands that the deal to sign Justin is for an upfront £8m plus another £2m in potential add-ons but that those add-ons are not guaranteed to be met.

Justin had his medical at Thorp Arch on Monday and joins on the eve of United’s second round Carabao Cup clash at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is understood that Justin has not signed in time to feature against the Owls due to this Monday being a bank holiday and a non-working day.

New signings must be registered by 12 noon on the last working day before the next fixture in order to be eligible to feature.

99 Premier League appearances and FA Cup winner

It means Saturday evening’s Premier League hosting of Newcastle United offers Justin the first chance to make his debut.

The defender, predominantly a right back, can play in either full back position and has also played on the wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester signed Justin from Luton Town in June 2019 and the defender received a call up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Nations League games against Germany, Italy and Hungary in June 2022.

Justin started the clash against Hungary in Budapest, playing 45 minutes before being replaced by Bukayo Saka for his sole Three Lions cap so far.

The full-back leaves Leicester having made 169 appearances for the club, 99 of which came in the Premier League with 11 in the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

The defender was also part of the Foxes team that won the 2020-21 FA Cup.

A statement from Leeds United read: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome James to the club and we now look forward to seeing him in ac8on in our upcoming matches.”