'We have a problem' - former referee on Arsenal v Leeds United controversy

A former referee has given their thoughts on a controversial moment during Arsenal v Leeds United

Leeds United felt harshly treated against Arsenal at the weekend when a penalty was awarded to the hosts.

Arsenal won the game 5-0 and the Whites will hardly claim it was a hugely important moment considering the outlandish score, but the incident was still debated today on Sky Sports' Ref Watch.

The instance in question was Max Dowman earning a penalty for Arsenal, with the 15-year-old going down despite minimal contact from Leeds' Anton Stach.

‘We have a problem’

On Sky Sports' Ref Watch, Dermott Gallagher explained: "This is where we have a problem, isn't it?

"In isolation, we can discuss this, but when you piece it together, one after the other like this, there's no doubt there is much more contact in the Man City game than there is here.

"He does make contact; he just steps on his foot."

The Leeds defender ‘hasn’t really lunged’

Pundit Jay Boothroyd added: "When you're moving at speed, the smallest clip or touch can stifle you and you will go down.

"But the Oscar Bobb one, there's much more contact on that one - and the defender in this one hasn't really lunged, he's just put his foot in the wrong position, which has caught Dowman."

The score was already 4-0 when the penalty was given so it didn't change the course of the contest, though you have to say it will likely go down as one of the softest penalties we'll see all season.

