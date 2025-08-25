New £18m winger Noah Okafor made his Leeds United debut from the bench in Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

Whites new boy Noah Okafor has issued a Leeds United defeat at Arsenal message with his debut feeling and vow.

Switzerland international winger Okafor was unveiled as United’s ninth signing of the summer on Thursday, joining the club from AC Milan for £18m including add-ons.

With recent football for Milan in the bank, the 25-year-old went straight into boss Daniel Farke’s squad for Saturday evening’s second game of the Premier League season at Arsenal for which he was named on the bench.

The contest was basically already done by the time Okafor was brought on in the 66th minute, at which point Farke’s Whites were already 4-0 down to the division’s new title favourites who added a late penalty to seal a 5-0 romp.

Okafor, though, has declared his pride at playing his first game in English football’s top flight and vowed that it was “just the start” as he settles into life with the Whites.

Taking to his Instagram story, Okafor shared a photograph of himself in action at the Emirates together with the message: “Just the start boys, on to the next. Proud to play my first Premier League game.”