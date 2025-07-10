Leeds United transfer rumours as 'direct talks' held and 'mega price' tag

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites are linked with a Premier League striker and a Bundesliga midfielder.

Leeds United are reportedly determined to add further firepower to their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League after completing a deal for Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha.

The seven-times capped Germany international officially joined the Whites earlier this month after his contract with the Bundesliga club came to an end as he returns to England for the first time since working his way through the youth ranks at Manchester City and spending time with the likes of Preston North End, Middlesbrough and Anderlecht.

After making just two Premier League appearances during his time in the senior setup at the Etihad Stadium, Nmecha will hope to make more of an impact on English football’s top tier at Elland Road - but it appears he could be set for further competition for a leading role in Daniel Farke’s starting eleven.

Despite links with former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, it is another free agent frontman that is said to be on the Whites radar after journalist Graham Bailey suggested talks have taken place with Dominic Calvert-Lewin following his departure from Premier League rivals Everton.

He said: “Leeds have had conversations with Dom Calvert-Lewin. He’s considering his options and Leeds are certainly one of them, there has been talks. Callum Wilson as well, but Leeds have held talks for Calvert-Lewin but he’s not close to signing or anything like that.”

Bundesliga club want big bid for Whites target

Anton Stach is among a growing number of players to be linked with Leeds United. | Getty Images

Leeds are believed to be focused on adding at least one midfielder to their ranks after completing deals for defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastian Bornauw and securing the free transfer signing of forward Lukas Nmecha.

The Whites made an offer believed to be worth up to £12 million for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff earlier this week - but the Magpies rejected the latest bid and reports have suggested they are now looking for a fee of around £15 million for the academy graduate.

As stated earlier, Leeds are now considering whether to submit another offer for Longstaff over the coming days - but could also turn their attention elsewhere. That could lead to an offer for Hoffenheim star Anton Stach, who has established himself as a powerful presence in the heart of midfield for the Bundesliga club. The 26-year-old has two senior caps for Germany and has made over a century of appearances in German football’s top flight.

However, Hoffenheim are said to have set a firm stance over his future with the club as German outlet Bild has reported they have informed potential suitors the bidding for his services will start at a minimum of £17 million.