Lukas Nmecha has delivered an exciting Leeds United verdict upon his switch to Elland Road and revealed an added bonus in his move to the Whites.

German international striker Nmecha has been unveiled as United’s first signing of the summer, the forward joining the club upon his contract at VfL Wolfsburg expiring.

Nmecha will officially become a Leeds player on July 1 as he leaves the country in which he was born for a new challenge in West Yorkshire - yet the switch to Elland Road has actually brought the forward closer to ‘home’.

Ex-Manchester City striker Nmecha was born in Hamburg but moved to the north-west of England with his family as a youngster, meaning the move to Leeds has also presented the bonus of allowing the striker to feel very quickly settled.

Speaking to LUTV, Nmecha was asked whether coming back to England was something that he specifically wanted to do with a view to having another crack at the Premier League.

“Just a place where everyone wants to play”

"Definitely,” beamed the new Whites striker.

“I live an hour and a half away from here so it's nice just to be back home. This is where I feel nice with my family and England is just a place where everyone wants to play."

Upon taking in his first interview since signing, Nmecha declared his excitement for the project ahead as he reflected on many conversations already had with boss Daniel Farke.

"It's just a great challenge,” said Nmecha.

“I am really excited to get to know the team. I have spoken with the manager many times and I am excited to play that style of football that they played in the Championship, even in the Prem."