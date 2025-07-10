A Leeds defender has provided a fitness and condition update.

Sam Byram has made a Leeds United admission upon signing a new one year Whites deal with a very positive fitness and condition update.

Former Whites Academy graduate Byram re-joined Leeds in August 2023 after injury troubles at Norwich City and the full-back has since made another 76 appearances for his boyhood club.

Now even more are set to follow upon the defender whose existing contract expired this summer signing a new one-year deal.

Speaking to LUTV, Byram expressed his clear delight at penning terms for another year as he admitted reaching the Premier League with his boyhood club was something he couldn’t quite believe.

Byram, though, fresh from 19 starts and 39 outings in the promotion-winning 2024-25 campaign, declared that he is now probably in his condition for a while and more reliable and resilient as a result.

“It is just something that I can’t believe has happened”

“I am over the moon to get this over the line and to be back in for day one of pre-season,” said the full-back.

“I am hopeful to add my experience from the past and do whatever I can for the club to help our ambitions for this year.

“I have said in the past it was a dream of mine to get promoted with Leeds and then obviously to be around for the Premier League season is sort of that one step further.

“It is something I am very excited about.

“To reach the Premier League with your boyhood club, I think when you are younger, it probably seems out of reach. But as the years go on, it is just something that I can’t believe has happened.

“Physically, I am in probably the best condition I have felt in a while off the back of two good seasons now with relatively no injuries.

"The longer you can build that, the more reliable and resilient you become."