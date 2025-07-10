An international star has declared his Leeds United aim.

Whites new boy Gabriel Gudmundsson has declared his first Leeds United aims and described what he will bring to Elland Road.

Sweden international left back Gudmundsson has become United’s fourth signing of the summer upon joining the club on a four-year deal from Lille for £10m.

The 26-year-old arrives at Leeds hot on the heels of first choice left back Junior Firpo’s departure and Gudmundsson says his clear first aim is to get himself into boss Daniel Farke’s starting XI.

Thereafter, the defender is intent on bringing quality and stability to United’s side -backed by recent experience of both the Champions League and Europa Conference League.

Speaking to LUTV, Gudmundsson was asked what his first goal was - and if that entailed ensuring he got into the team.

"The first goal for me is obviously that,” said the Swede.

“But as well to help the team with my qualities, that's what I came here to do. With the experience I gained the last years I hope to help the team with those qualities."

Pushed on what those qualities were, he said: "Stable, and I also gained some experience in European competitions lately so hopefully I can bring that to the team."