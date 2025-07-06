£32m striker & midfield 'monster' sign - Dream Leeds United XI if transfer rumours are true with 6 new faces

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 6th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United still have plenty to do after welcoming three new players through the door so far.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United players are due back at Thorp Arch for pre-season next week as those above the German continue working to strengthen his squad. A trio of physical 26-year-olds have already been welcomed through the door in the form of free agent striker Lukas Nmecha and defensive pair Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, who cost a combined £20million.

Earlier this week, the YEP reported on interest in Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach who is the latest to join a growing list of physically dominant transfer targets. Leeds are also thought to have Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri on their radar, among other options between the posts, while reports elsewhere have linked them with a huge number of players across Europe.

Leeds have eight weeks of the transfer window remaining and are expected to strengthen further between now and then, with that line-up for their August 18 opener against Everton expected to be very different from the one that beat Plymouth Argyle in May. Below, the YEP has attempted to draw up a strongest possible XI, if those aforementioned rumours prove to be true.

1. GK: Lucas Perri

Lyon's financial issues have opened up the possibility of a few sales and goalkeeper Perri is on Leeds' list of goalkeeper targets. The 27-year-old was considered one o Ligue 1's top shot-stoppers last season. | Getty Images

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign. Test will be how he copes defensively against the world's best wingers, and a more experienced back-up would do no harm. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Leeds confirmed the signing of Sebastiaan Bornauw recently but the ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight. | Getty Images

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol last month, and he is expected to come straight into the starting-XI. The 26-year-old Slovenian international is right-footed but can operate on the left, and would significantly improve the physical presence of Farke's defensive unit alongside Rodon. | Getty Images

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

The YEP reported on interest in Gudmundsson last month and he certainly fits the athletic profile of other targets. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. With Junior Firpo's exit confirmed, a first-choice left-back is needed. | AFP via Getty Images

6. CDM: Ethan Ampadu

Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

