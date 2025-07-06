Daniel Farke’s Leeds United players are due back at Thorp Arch for pre-season next week as those above the German continue working to strengthen his squad. A trio of physical 26-year-olds have already been welcomed through the door in the form of free agent striker Lukas Nmecha and defensive pair Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, who cost a combined £20million.
Earlier this week, the YEP reported on interest in Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach who is the latest to join a growing list of physically dominant transfer targets. Leeds are also thought to have Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri on their radar, among other options between the posts, while reports elsewhere have linked them with a huge number of players across Europe.
Leeds have eight weeks of the transfer window remaining and are expected to strengthen further between now and then, with that line-up for their August 18 opener against Everton expected to be very different from the one that beat Plymouth Argyle in May. Below, the YEP has attempted to draw up a strongest possible XI, if those aforementioned rumours prove to be true.