Leeds United confirmed the transfer arrival of Jaka Bijol earlier this week.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Udinese sporting director Gokhan Inler is happy to see Jaka Bijol take the next step in his career at Leeds United - although he and head coach Kosta Runjaić were desperate for the defender to stay.

Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol on Monday after a protracted £15million deal was finally concluded, with the 26-year-old putting pen to paper on a five-year contract. Medical tests were done last Wednesday as talks continued and a weekend-long wait came as a result of final bits of paperwork needing to be signed off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement confirming the signing, Leeds revealed they beat off competition for the Slovenian international, who had just enjoyed a ‘stellar’ third season at Udinese in which he played 37 times and on occasion wore the captain’s armband. The feeling is he will be sorely missed at the Stadio Friuli and speaking to local television, former midfielder-turned-director Inler spoke well of his former player.

“In my opinion, he deserves it, because a year ago there was a lot of talk about him,” Inler told TV12, as quoted by Tutto Udinese. “The coach [Runjaić] and I really wanted him to stay, but that’s football. I wish him the best. He’s already done well this year, he’s also grown as a leader. He’s a good guy, and he’ll also stop by to say hello before starting his new adventure.”

Jaka Bijol confident he can aid Leeds United’s Premier League survival bid

Bijol will be expected to come straight into Daniel Farke’s starting line-up and improve the level instantly, having built up a wealth of experience across Slovenia, Russia, Germany and Italy before moving to Elland Road. The towering 6ft 4ins defender, who can speak five languages, has always appeared confident in his own ability and is ready to step up to the challenge of Premier League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe the biggest one [challenge] of my career so far, but I'm ready for it,” he told LUTV upon signing earlier this week. “I work for it and that's why I'm here, because it's a big challenge for everyone. It's a big challenge for me, for the club, and we're getting ready for it together. I think the club and myself are ready for the Premier League.

“I can promise that I will give everything, that I will give everything in every training as well to be ready for the first game of the season and then just go from there. I watched Premier League through the years. For sure there's been some ups and downs [for Leeds] in the last years, some Premier League, some Championship.

“Next year we're ready again for the Premier League and let's hope for the best. The first step in the next year [is] that you stay there, that you improve year by year, maybe game by game, even. And it's going to take maybe some games to see the level and to see where we are as a team. But for sure this is the main goal to be a regular team in the Premier League."