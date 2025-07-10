Leeds United have another new arrival, leading to a new best XI and bench for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Having already signed Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, Leeds have added the services of Sweden international left back Gabriel Gudmundsson from Lille for £10m.
Gudmundsson’s arrival comes hot on the heels of last season’s first choice left back Junior Firpo’s departure from the club upon his contract expiring.
But Leeds have also made signings from within, Sam Byram penning terms on a new one-year deal and Jack Harrison back in pre-season training upon returning to the club from two season-long loans at Everton.
Quite what the future holds for Harrison remains to be seen but here’s clearly very much with the group as it stands. All things considered, it likely leads to a new best XI and bench, our idea of which we run through here.
