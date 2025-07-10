Leeds United's new best XI and bench after fresh signing, deal and Jack Harrison return

The shape of Leeds United’s strongest XI and bench has changed.

Leeds United have another new arrival, leading to a new best XI and bench for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Having already signed Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, Leeds have added the services of Sweden international left back Gabriel Gudmundsson from Lille for £10m.

Gudmundsson’s arrival comes hot on the heels of last season’s first choice left back Junior Firpo’s departure from the club upon his contract expiring.

But Leeds have also made signings from within, Sam Byram penning terms on a new one-year deal and Jack Harrison back in pre-season training upon returning to the club from two season-long loans at Everton.

Quite what the future holds for Harrison remains to be seen but here’s clearly very much with the group as it stands. All things considered, it likely leads to a new best XI and bench, our idea of which we run through here.

Ended the season as clear first choice keeper and Whites no 1 as things stand.

1. GK: Karl Darlow

Ended the season as clear first choice keeper and Whites no 1 as things stand.

New arrival Sebastiaan Bornauw is a right-footed centre back who can play as a right back but Bogle appears pretty nailed as first choice in that position after a very impressive first season with the Whites.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

New arrival Sebastiaan Bornauw is a right-footed centre back who can play as a right back but Bogle appears pretty nailed as first choice in that position after a very impressive first season with the Whites.

A rock at the back and likely just a case of who partners him despite the arrivals of fellow centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

A rock at the back and likely just a case of who partners him despite the arrivals of fellow centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

Like all new signings, Bijol will need time to settle but it would seem likely that the towering Slovenian international would become one of United's first choice centre-backs although there is now huge strength in depth with Sebastiaan Bornauw and Struijk firmly in contention too.

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

Like all new signings, Bijol will need time to settle but it would seem likely that the towering Slovenian international would become one of United's first choice centre-backs although there is now huge strength in depth with Sebastiaan Bornauw and Struijk firmly in contention too.

The £10m new boy comes straight into the XI as clear new first choice left back - replacing the outgoing Junior Firpo.

5. LB: Gabriel Gundmundsson

The £10m new boy comes straight into the XI as clear new first choice left back - replacing the outgoing Junior Firpo.

The captain and one of the first names on the team sheet in the middle of the park.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

The captain and one of the first names on the team sheet in the middle of the park.

