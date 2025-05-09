Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have officially appointed Robbie Evans as managing director with changes reflected on Companies House as of Friday, 9 May.

Evans replaces outgoing chief executive Angus Kinnear, who begins a similar role with Everton this summer after several years at Leeds.

Kinnear was first appointed to the board at Elland Road in June 2017 but a change on the British Government's Companies House website officially calls time on his almost eight-year stay. His profile as director on Companies House is no longer active.

Evans has been promoted to managing director after initially joining the club as chief strategy officer two years ago.

A club statement late last month confirming planned leadership changes read: "Evans currently oversees the club’s recruitment and football analytics departments. Previously he served as Chief Strategy Officer at a 2000+ person publicly traded company and before that was a key contributor in new stadium development with the San Francisco 49ers."

Other changes within the Elland Road hierarchy include Adam Underwood's promotion to sporting director, adding 'oversight of the recruitment department to his existing responsibilities, leading player trading, football operations, performance and medical management, and the Leeds United Academy.'

Another 49ers hire Morrie Eisenberg has been promoted to chief business officer, after previously holding the position of chief operating officer, meanwhile finance director Fay Greer's new role at the club is chief financial officer.

The Leeds board is now made up of Evans as managing director, retail magnate Peter Lowy, chairman Paraag Marathe, Eugene Schneur and Andrew Schwartzberg.