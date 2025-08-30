A fresh name has emerged in Leeds United’s late-summer search for attacking reinforcements.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s search for attacking reinforcements could go right to the wire with just over 48 hours until the transfer window closes.

Daniel Farke has maintained the need for added quality in forward areas all summer and speaking ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Newcastle United, echoed that sentiment. Leeds looked set to grant the German his wish via a season-long loan move for Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte, but that deal collapsed at the eleventh hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buonanotte is instead set to join Chelsea on loan for the 2025/26 campaign, following a late approach that has left Leeds still searching for that creative spark. The likes of Bilal El Khannouss and Dilane Bakwa remain on the radar and available, but recent reports have revealed a fresh potential target.

The Athletic reported on Saturday that FC Krasnodar’s Eduard Spertsyan ‘could end up being a focus’ at Elland Road ahead of Monday’s 7pm deadline. Having only played in Russia, it would be fair to say he is not such a high-profile option but the YEP has all you need to know on Leeds’ latest target.

Who is Leeds United target Eduard Spertsyan?

Russian-born Spertsyan has spent the entirety of his professional career in the country of his birth, having risen through the ranks at top-flight side FC Krasnodar. His first-team debut came in 2018 as a teenager and he’s gone on to play 153 games for the club across all competitions.

During that spell, Spertsyan briefly worked with current Leeds boss Farke, who was in charge of the Russian club for a short spell in 2022. However due to the winter break and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine later that year, he was not in the dugout for any matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a conventional No.10, Spertsyan has been the beating heart of Krasnodar’s attack ever since making his debut seven years ago and in those 153 games, has registered 49 goals and 39 assists. That averages out at a direct goal contribution every 1.7 games on average, albeit mostly in the Russian Premier League.

And those scouting Spertsyan will have been incredibly impressed with what they’ve seen so far this season, with the 25-year-old already on four goals and seven assists after just six league games. The attacking midfielder is also a fully-fledged Armenian international with 43 caps, nine goals and four assists.

What has been said about Eduard Spertsyan?

Spertsyan’s consistent performances in Russia have attracted a lot of interest but as of yet, few clubs have been willing to gamble on his ability to step up to a top-level competition. The Armenian’s situation has been likened to that of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who spent much of his early career in Georgia or Russia before a roughly £10m move to Napoli in 2022 saw him burst onto the European stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether Spertsyan can hit such heights as Kvaratskhelia remains to be seen but those who have watched him regularly are certain he can step up, and Transfermarkt’s valuation of around £22million suggests there is plenty of potential. That is certainly the view of former Spartak Moscow defender Aleksandr Bubnov, who praised the reported Leeds target earlier this year.

"I’ve been saying for a long time: Spertsyan is stronger, and much stronger than [Arsen] Zakharian,” he said, as quoted by @hrachoff on X. “If Zakharian can play in Spain, then Spertsyan will definitely be able to play there as well. He can easily handle the level of clubs like Atlético Madrid. In my opinion, he’s an elite-level player."

And Spertsyan also earned praise from Southampton head coach Will Still earlier this summer, following reports of a £10m bid from Southampton. “We have a large list of players we are scouting, and Eduard is part of that list,” he told the Daily Echo. “He is a good footballer with proven quality, and we are always interested in strong players. But that’s all I can say.”