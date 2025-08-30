Early team news as Leeds United take on Newcastle United at Elland Road.

Leeds United face Newcastle United at Elland Road today in their last Premier League game before the September international break.

Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by line-ups, in-game updates and then post-match reaction and analysis.

In the meantime, here is the early team news for the 5.30pm kick-off which is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Leeds team news

Whites boss Daniel Farke is without two of his main central midfield options in captain Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, both of whom are sidelined with MCL knee injuries.

Ampadu suffered the injury in the first game of the new Premier League season at home to Everton whilst Tanaka’s blow then occurred in the 5-0 loss at Arsenal.

Both players are facing several weeks out.

New £18m winger signing Noah Okafor is also a doubt due to groin problems, reported on the back of his Whites debut in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Sheffield Wednesday.

Okafor, though, has dropped a hint that he could be making a quick return by posting a photograph of himself with a match graphic on his Instagram story, usually a sign that a player is part of the matchday squad.

Predicted Leeds line up: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Gruev, Stach, Longstaff; James, Gnonto, Piroe.