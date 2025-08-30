Bookies make strong Leeds United vs Newcastle United call with prediction amid Elland Road factor

Leeds United have the Elland Road crowd on their side for this evening’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

The bookies have made a strong call on this evening’s Premier League clash between Leeds United and Newcastle United amid the Elland Road crowd factor.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites are approaching tonight’s fixture following back-to-back reverses upon last weekend’s 5-0 league hiding at Arsenal being followed by Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup exit at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds, though, already have three Premier League points in the bag from their opening weekend 1-0 victory at home to Everton, a contest for which the Whites were favourites for despite their status as a newly-promoted club.

Twelve days on from the Toffees fixture, Leeds return to action at Elland Road tonight but this time the bookies have made a strong Newcastle call in making the Magpies even money favourites despite big-name absentees.

Key trio missing for the Magpies

As star man Alexander Isak’s future remains unclear, the Magpies will also be without both the suspended Anthony Gordon and injured Joelinton for this evening’s clash in West Yorkshire.

The bookmakers, though, still make Eddie Howe’s side strong favourites to take all three points in being no bigger than 23-20 but as short as evens with some firms.

Leeds can be backed at 5-2 to bag a second victory of the new season whilst the draw is on offer at 13-5.

Even without Isak, Gordon and Joelinton, Newcastle still have the first two players in the first scorer market which is headed by William Osula at 13-2, just ahead of Harvey Barnes at 7s.

Whites pair Joel Piroe and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are both 15-2, just ahead of Newcastle’s Antony Elanga at 8s.

