A Leeds United transfer target has received glowing praise from his current boss.

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler has served up glowing praise for Leeds United transfer target Facundo Buonanotte and declared that a move is an option.

Leeds are keen to add a right winger who can also play in the no 10 role before Monday’s transfer deadline and the Whites are eyeing a loan move for Brighton ace Buonanotte.

The 20-year-old Argentinian joined the club’s youth set up from Rosario Central in January 2023 and has since made 50 appearances for the Seagulls as well as bagging two senior caps for the Argentina national side.

Buonanotte, though, spent last season on loan at Leicester City and Hürzeler has hinted that another loan spell could be the best option for the exciting young player to get required minutes.

Buonanotte was due to fly to Leeds on Thursday but the flight was cancelled due to timings and logistical reasons. Buonanotte could now fly in today to complete a loan move.

“For sure long-term he will help us”

Hürzeler said of the player: “Like with all the other players as well, we have a very transparent exchange with him and for these young players it's so important that they have game minutes where they can improve.

“So we have to think about if the right club is here, or we might give him a loan where he gets more game minutes.

“But overall, I can say we're very happy that he's a Brighton player, and no matter where he will be in the next season, long-term we will see him here as a player for us because he's a great player and he's a great character, and for sure long-term he will help us.

“Loan more likely? It's an option, it's an option, yes.”