Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 14:54 BST
Premier League big guns are now working on a deal to sign a Leeds United transfer target.

Leeds United have been dealt another transfer blow as Premier League giants work on a deal to sign a Whites transfer target.

Leeds are keen to add a right winger who can also play in the no 10 role before Monday’s transfer deadline and the Whites thought they were close to signing 20-year-old Argentina international attacker Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton on a season-long loan.

Buonanotte was due to fly to Leeds on Thursday but the flight was cancelled due to timings and logistical reasons. It was then thought that Buonanotte could fly in today to complete a loan move.

The winger, though, is now the subject of interest from Chelsea who transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting are working on a deal to sign him. Romano adds that Buonanotte is also on the list of several other clubs in the UK plus German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and others.

