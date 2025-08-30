A Leeds United fan is set to tackle a gruelling five-day charity run in memory of his late father.

Joe O’Neill, from Wakefield, will cover more than 200 miles as he runs from Celtic Park in Glasgow to Elland Road in Leeds - averaging 43 miles a day - to raise funds for the charity Maggie’s Centres.

Maggie’s Centres, based alongside NHS hospitals and online, provide free support for anyone with cancer and their loved ones, offering expert help on everything from financial worries to treatment side effects.

Joe O’Neill is running on average 43 miles a day to achieve his goal. | National World

Joe said: “I’m doing this challenge to honour my dad and raise awareness about the amazing support Maggie’s provides. When my dad passed away, it was a really tough time for me, and I’ve often wondered how much places like Maggie’s could have helped my family.

“They don’t just focus on physical health - they’re there to support the emotional and mental struggles that come with cancer, for both patients and their loved ones.”

Joe’s dad, Jimmy, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2016 and, after a four-year battle with the disease, sadly passed away in 2020.

As big fans of both clubs, Joe chose his route to honour the two stadiums where he shared some of his best memories with his father.

“These venues mean so much to me because they represent the joy, connection, and passion we experienced together, even during challenging times.

“Including them as key milestones in this journey just felt right - they’re a tribute to the special bond we shared.”

Joe with his father, Jimmy, at Elland Road. | Contributed

Setting off from Celtic Park in Glasgow on November 1, Joe’s 203-mile trip is expected to finish at Leeds United’s home stadium on what would have been Jimmy’s birthday on November 5. Along the way, he hopes to raise as much money as he can for the charity - his £1,000 goal already smashed with two months to go.

Joe added, “I want to take action, make a difference, and create something meaningful - you can’t achieve that by sitting back and letting life pass you by. I know this is going to be hard, and no doubt I’ll be in the hurt locker for a large stretch of it.“

You can find Joe’s JustGiving page and donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/joseph-oneill-4